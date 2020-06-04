Key election of the Supreme Court on police irregularities (Opinion)

But this is not necessarily what the drafters of our Constitution envisioned for our justice system. They designed a framework in which constitutional rights would be applied by lawsuits.

The court has shown interest in taking the rare step of rescheduling and re-enumerating these cases, holding them for further discussion at each of its meetings over the past month, some of them for many months; without saying no, without saying no.

He will consider whether to hear these cases again on Thursday. You should do it like this.

Officers' immunity has little basis in our laws, our history, or our legal traditions. When the Bill of Rights was ratified in 1791, the primary mechanism for enforcing your rights was lawsuit, often in state courts. If an officer violated your rights, you would sue the officer under a common law cause of action: could be for assault, battery, trespassing, or false imprisonment.

Officers cannot simply use force or transfer their property or arrest it; instead, they had to demonstrate that their actions were authorized by law and, therefore, constitutional. If they were unable to do so, if their actions were illegal or based on a misinterpretation of the law, they would be liable. There were some exceptions, in particular that judges and legislators had absolute immunity for their work, and officers who made probable cause arrests could not be held liable if the person is later found to be innocent.

But otherwise the Supreme Court (and state courts ) consistently held that if an officer violated the law, they, like anyone else, would be held liable.

For example, in 1799, the commander of a US warship captured a ship suspected of violating a law that prohibits ships from going to French ports. But this ship came from a French port. President John Adams did not see this as a problem; He read the law that allowed the seizure of ships going to or from French ports. The Supreme Court thought this was A sensible but incorrect reading. Chief justice John Marshall – one of the Founding Fathers and an enormously important figure in American law – sympathized with the commander, who followed orders in good faith, but explained that an incorrect view of the law could neither legalize the commander's actions, nor take him out of paying for the damage it caused (in that case, damages for illegal detention).

This was the original system of constitutional remedies, as envisioned by the drafters, and the result was exactly as expected: the government, knowing that it would be responsible for any transgressions, was cautious and protective in regards to people's rights. .

After the Civil War, Congress passed a civil rights law called 1983 section , which did two things: provided a cause of action against anyone who violated their constitutional rights under the color of the law; and allowed individuals to sue in federal court. This was important in part because it overlooked state courts in the Jim Crow era.

In recent decades, however, the Supreme Court has broadened the idea of ​​immunity beyond judges and legislators into a solid and general defense for officers, stopping in cases like Harlow v. Fitzgerald in 1982 officers could not be held responsible unless their conduct was objectively unreasonable in light of a clearly established law.

There are three problems with this rule. First, it has no basis in the text of section 1983, which does not mention any defense of immunity. Second, there is little support in history or customary law for such strong immunity.

Third, immunity has created its own problems. On the one hand, such a strong immunity doctrine is uncomfortable with the idea of ​​equality before the law. The question for police officers is not whether they acted illegally, as it is for the rest of us, even if their actions are illegal, they cannot be held responsible unless there is a judicial precedent that "clearly states" that such actions are illegal.

Furthermore, this level of immunity has naturally reduced liability and encouraged misconduct by not discouraging it. It has been almost impossible to hold officers accountable because they are subject to a lower standard than most people or entities in our society.

In 2015, for example, the court held that an officer who, without any training on the matter, fired his rifle six times in the dark at a vehicle traveling 85 mph toward barbed strips could not be sued because he was not "clearly established" that his actions violated the constitutional prohibition on unreasonable force.

In another recent case, following the instructions of the Supreme Court, the Tenth Circuit held that officers who tried and killed an unarmed hospital patient with serious mental and health problems did not violate the clearly established law because no previous case had presented sufficiently similar facts.

In such cases, there is no liability. As a result, police departments lack the incentive for reform that generally provides responsibility for litigation, the same incentive that ensures that merchants keep their floors dry or that companies like Uber test their drivers. They can retain officers like Chauvin, who had records of previous complaints, with limited financial consequences. If Chauvin had been successfully sued for past crimes, he may never have had his job the day he killed Floyd.

Undoubtedly, the Court's jurisprudence, now after decades of precedent, reflects a good faith attempt to balance responsibility with the burdens of litigation for police officers who are usually in difficult situations. Police officers are often underpaid and not given sufficient resources or training . But these issues are better addressed through legislation than qualified immunity.

Just three years ago, Judge Clarence Thomas noted that the law was divorced from statute and invited a challenge: "Until we shift the focus of our investigation to whether immunity existed in customary law, we will continue to replace our own political preferences with the mandates of Congress. In an appropriate case, we should reconsider our jurisprudence on qualified immunity."

The court cannot solve all of the country's problems, and it certainly cannot resolve racism, but it can remove the judge's impediment to accountability that has fueled the protesting problems. Now is a good time.