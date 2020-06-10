Key Findings: Highlights from a messy election night in Georgia and 4 other states

Peach state primaries, even for competitive House and Senate races, drew huge attention among the five states that voted Tuesday, as poll workers tried to run the state's newest costly voting system. of $ 100 million. The end result left election watchers worried about who won the most.

But there were other intriguing developments, particularly alongside in South Carolina, where State Representative Nancy Mace expanded the earnings of other Republican women to win her primary for a seat in the House.

At the end of Election Day, Georgia had not declared the winners of its competitive races. Instead, he declared investigations.

The new voting system of more than $ 100 million had not worked well, resulting in long lines that raised fears about what was to come in November. County officials blamed state officials, who blamed poll workers, who blamed the machines.

In two of the most populous counties, Fulton and DeKalb, which encompass Atlanta and some of its suburbs, finger pointing started long before the polls closed.

In the early afternoon, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the situation in those two counties was "unacceptable" and opened an investigation. He said "obviously" there would be a "learning curve" with the new system, but that other counties "were significantly better prepared to respond so that voters had every opportunity to vote."

Michael Thurmond, the DeKalb County CEO, responded that Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, should launch an investigation into what happened, saying it was Raffensperger's responsibility to "train, prepare and equip election staff across the state to guarantee justice and equity. " equal access to the ballot boxes. "

"The Election Day issues related to the use of state-purchased voting machines represent an attack on the democratic process," Thurmond said. "The Secretary of State's office alleged that these problems were the result of a failure in county leadership. If there was a failure in leadership, it starts where the money should stop, at the top. The eradication of any & # 39 ; learning curve 'rests directly at the feet of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his office. "

Finally, a dozen hours was not enough for any of the counties and they extended voting at the polling places for at least two additional hours. Still, top-tier races in Georgia, including the Democratic Senate primaries, were not called for at the time of publication Tuesday night. Jon Ossoff was in the lead, although it was not clear until Tuesday night whether he would win directly and avoid a second round.

Before the primary elections, the Georgia Secretary of State's office touted its response to managing the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Raffensperger said the office had purchased tens of thousands of masks for poll workers, mailed nearly 7 million absentee ballot forms to active Georgia voters. Generally, fewer than 40,000 people vote by absentee vote in Georgia, but already, the state has received more than 1.2 million absentee votes, a record of primary participation. Of those ballots issued, 951,970 were by mail, according to the numbers provided by his office.

But on Tuesday, voting rights activists criticized the state's efforts to fulfill its citizens' voting rights. "The Georgia elections held today were a massive failure," said Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia. "Whether due to incompetence or intentional suppression of voters, the result is the same: Georgians denied their rights as citizens in this democracy."

Despite the disaster, one thing was clear. "Let's all work, let's wait and pray that this is not a preview of November," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted.

Mace Wins Primary, Extending Wins for Republican Women

State Rep. Nancy Mace, the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, won her Republican primary in South Carolina, CNN projected Tuesday night, pitting her against Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham in one of the most competitive House races from the country.

Mace runs with the backing of the Club for Growth PAC and touts his support for President Donald Trump in the Lowcountry district who won in 2016 by more than a dozen points. Mace, who lost the Senate primaries to Lindsey Graham in 2014, made headlines last year for telling her own story of rape on the floor of the State House when she advocated for a rape and incest exemption on a bill against the abortion.

Mace's victory continues the success of Republican women in 2020, a group of candidates who have traditionally struggled to win the primaries. In the House, 101 representatives are women; only 13 are republicans. But last week, five Republican women won nominations for potentially competitive careers in the House.

Representative Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican and chairman of the Republican National Committee in Congress, said Cunningham's vote to impeach Trump "demonstrates that he will always put his political party before the people of South Carolina."

"Nancy Mace is a proven conservative leader for South Carolina and will never put politics on the people," added Emmer.

But Democrats are confident that Cunningham will win reelection despite the conservative nature of the district. Representative Cheri Bustos, chair of the Democratic Congress Campaign Committee, said Cunningham "doesn't care about the partisan labels that politicians are trying to use to divide us."

"By working in the hallway with Republicans, Joe is putting Lowcountry first in Congress: enacting bipartisan legislation to ban offshore drilling, improve veterans' health benefits, and reduce the cost of prescription drugs," he said. Busts "I hope to share six packs of Lowcountry beers with Joe after he was re-elected by the South Carolinians this November."