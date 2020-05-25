Key nutritional recommendations for front-line workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic





Frontline workers, like those working in healthcare and essential personnel in other industries that help keep communities afloat, have put their own health (and lives) at stake since the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID -19. Even with personal protective equipment on, long working hours, lack of sleep, poor diet, stress, dehydration, and low exposure to sunlight (among other conditions) result in nutritional deficiencies that can affect the Workers' immune systems, putting them at greater risk of becoming statistics in the fight against the virus. That's where Cristina Palacios, associate professor of dietetics and nutrition at Florida International University (FIU), comes in. She and a team of international experts recently published a nutrition guide for the Latin American Nutrition Society that offers nutritional recommendations to front-line workers on how to boost their immune systems in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are his top recommendations: Taking Supplements: Palacios told FIU News that vitamins A, B3 (niacin), B9 (folic acid or folic acid), C and D, and the minerals selenium and zinc are key to strengthening immune function. . He also recommended consuming omega-3 fatty acids, polyphenols, probiotics, and other bioactive compounds that are important in preventing infections. "While many of the nutrients the body needs to stay healthy can be found in a balanced diet, it can be difficult to get adequate amounts from the diet alone, especially when the body needs an extra boost at times like these," Palacios said. She and her team discovered that front-line workers should consume individual supplements of the following vitamins and their recommended amounts: vitamin C (2000 milligrams per day, divided into smaller doses of 500 to 1,000 throughout the day), vitamin D ( 1000 to 2000 international units per day, divided into 2 doses and taken with food) and zinc (40 milligrams per day). Eat nutrient-dense foods

"We did not find enough evidence to suggest other dietary supplements that could help prevent respiratory infections. There are other nutrients and bioactive compounds that can support immune function," said Palacios. She and her team recommended that front-line workers consume several nutrient-dense foods to help boost immunity. Some of these include:

Dairy products, fish oil, eggs and orange / red fruits and vegetables for vitamin A Poultry, fish, nuts and beans for vitamin B3 Green fruits and vegetables for vitamin B9 Seafood for selenium Flax seeds and Chia seeds for omega-3 Yogurt and fermented milk for probiotics Green tea, grapes and berries for polyphenols. Other recommendations Palacios recommended that those on the front line consume 400 grams of fruits and vegetables daily, equivalent to five servings. "Additionally, those who wear protective gear may need to consume more than six liters of water to stay hydrated," she said. "For reference, a gallon of water equals 3.8 liters." Palacios also advised limiting caffeine intake to 400 milligrams daily. "For reference, a cup of green or black tea has 30 to 50 milligrams and a cup of black coffee has around 100 milligrams," he added.




