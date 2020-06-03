Key & Peele’s “Mattress Shopping” Skit Ends On A Dark Twist

Key and Peele & # 39; s The "Mattress Shopping" sketch revolves around an unusual method of trying a new bed, which takes a kind of dark twist. Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele appeared in Crazy tv before releasing their eponymous sketch series on Comedy Central in 2012. Their parodies were infinitely witty and hilarious, and the duo were also able to showcase a wide variety of comic characters over the course of their careers.

Key and Peele also generated many classic sketches including The brilliantInspirational "Continental Breakfast", "Aerobics Meltdown" and the confusing "Text Messaging Confusion". The series lasted five seasons, and the pair later appeared in the 2016 comedy. Keanu and like Ducky and Bunny in Toy Story 4. Peele has changed his career from comedy star to horror author in recent years, directing the acclaimed Salt and We, while Key has appeared in Playing with fire and College friends.

Key and Peele he had many sketches that subverted expectations, from "MC Mom" ​​to "LMFAO Non-Stop Party". The play "Mattress Shopping" begins with a comical sound premise, where Peele's somewhat shy customer arrives at a mattress store and tells Key's salesperson that he is looking for something "sturdy" as things apparently turned around. pretty crazy in her room.

Key shows Peele his first recommendation, with Peele quickly jumping on the mattress and depicting an enthusiastic sex attack as she yells obscenities. He then declares that the mattress is "too hard," and while Key's salesperson is understandably nervous about what he just saw, this act is repeated multiple times before Peele's client finds the right one. Key and Peele & # 39; s The "Mattress Shopping" sketch provides the eerie creepiness expected, and while Peele's combination of soft dialogue with aggressive yelling is suitably humorous, it's Key's understated horror that is witnessing what really sells it.

Key and Peele & # 39; s "Mattress Shopping" also ends in a kind of dark twist, revealing that the character of Peele bought the mattress because his neighbors are the ones who have loud and shocking sex, who rocks his bed while listening in horror. Not one of Key and Peele & # 39; s classic parodies, but it showed how they could take a simple idea and maximize their comic potential. It does raise the question of why Peele's client couldn't just move his bed across the room away from the offensive wall, but then the comic reward wouldn't have worked in that case.

