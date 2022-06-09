As a business owner, it’s essential to keep track of your business’s key statistics and performance indicators. This will help you monitor your progress and make any necessary changes if necessary. Moreover, it also lets you recognize potential issues while tailoring effective solutions for them. Setting up key statistics or metrics helps ensure relevant data tracking, which is important to secure your company’s growth and success.

Below are some of the most important statistics to consider when watching your business. You can even evaluate the feasibility of a small business loan while you’re at it, especially since it can be an invaluable asset to any startup or growing company. Small business loans help kickstart your venture while simultaneously expanding your business goals and operations.

These indicators will help you know the metrics to keep in mind as you monitor your business.

Overall company revenue

One of the most important and informative key statistics you can consider while keeping track of your business is your company’s overall revenue. Evaluating the sales or revenue of your business will help you gain an insight into how your services or products are faring in the marketplace. Moreover, it also enables you to gauge whether or not your efforts or strategies in marketing are successful.

Knowing the overall revenue also helps you determine the current financial health of your business while determining its profitability at the same time. This information is vital for you to know if there are necessary changes or issues you need to address in terms of your business finances. Small business loans should be part of your overall assessment too.

Percentage of growth or decline from year to year

One of the main goals you have as a business owner is to witness the gradual growth of your company over the years. With this, you have to keep in mind that sales can overly depend on the customers’ mood and the season. Determining the percentage of decline or growth yearly showcases the pace at which the sales revenue of your business is decreasing or increasing.

That said, it’s essential to monitor the growth or decline of your sales over different time frames, such as yearly or monthly. Long-term metrics provide you with a more comprehensive understanding of where your business currently stands. It also helps you set goals to accelerate sales growth per month or maintain consistency throughout a specific period.

Customer satisfaction ratings

Loyal customers are an asset to a company. They are also beneficial in many ways, particularly in terms of spreading information about your product and growing your company’s sales at the same time. If your buyers aren’t satisfied after purchasing your products or services, they won’t come back again. One way you can check customer satisfaction ratings is through surveys.

You must know how to make your customers happy by creating products and services that effectively cater to their preferences and demands. Your customers’ input is also beneficial in improving what you have to offer; heeding these inputs and requests will help meet their expectations and satisfy their needs.

Employee retention rates

Happy employees tend to be more productive and engaged in their job. Your employee retention rates are a good metric for gauging whether or not your employees still feel fulfilled with their jobs and responsibilities.

By monitoring specific statistics such as this, you have a clear means of measuring the efficiency or effectiveness of HR initiatives. This applies to small businesses that often rely on few employees to sustain business operations.

Maintaining high satisfaction ensures your employees’ loyalty and long-term commitment to your company and team. Because of this, it’s important to check whether or not your employees feel rewarded and happy with their job regularly.

Industry trends and changes that could impact your business

You also need to keep up with the different changes and trends in the market to measure the growth and success of your business. If you find that both you and your competitors are showcasing average or below-average performances, it may be due to a significant lull or problem in the market.

Don’t fret if you discover a decrease in your company’s profitability since it may largely be because of the national market, which is a factor beyond your control. Instead, you can take advantage of this to introduce new services or products if you have to put the demands for your current development on hold.

Conclusion

Observing a set of key metrics when monitoring your businesses offers the tangible value of measure that gives you insight into your company’s progress. It helps you determine whether or not your business is near to achieving its goals. At the same time, key statistics tell us whether a specific initiative or process is effective enough or if it needs necessary changes to function better. Keep in mind that there are small business loans you can opt for when starting your business.