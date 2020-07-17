KFC Tastes Beyond Fried Chicken in California for a Limited Time

KFC is moving beyond chicken with its latest tests: the Beyond Fried Chicken.

Starting July 20, KFC and the fake meat brand will team up to make plant-based fried chicken.

However, vegetarians, flexitarians, and curious Tarians will have to venture into Southern California, as fake poultry tasting will be available there. It will be available in six or 12 pieces with a choice of dipping sauce.

"I said it before: Despite many knockoffs, the flavor of Kentucky Fried Chicken is one that has never been replicated, even Beyond Fried Chicken," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer for KFC US. "We know the east coast loved it, so we thought we would give the west coast a chance to tell us what they think at an exclusive glance."

According to a press release, 50 locations in the Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego areas will test Beyond Fried Chicken while supplies last.

But don't worry about driving to a place only to find out it's not one of the 50: The Colonel has created an "Indicator Beyond Fried Chicken" on his website.

Although this is not the first time that the chain has tasted fake meat.

In 2019, the popular fried chicken spot debuted its chicken Beyond Meat in Atlanta as a one-day event. It reportedly sold out in five hours. KFC has also tested the menu item in Nashville and Charlotte, N.C.