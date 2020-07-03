Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap, dies of complications from Covid-19 & # 39;

Abdulmanap died in a Moscow hospital due to complications from Covid-19 infection, according to the RT.com website. He was 57 years old.

"I ask Allaah to bless the deceased with his mercy, and to give patience to their believing hearts despite the pain and to unite us with our loved ones in heaven.

Khabib said in May that Abdulmanap was in serious condition. He had traveled back to his home in Dagestan, Russia when the closure measures were implemented.

However, in an interview with ESPN in early June, Abdelaziz said his situation was improving.

"Khabib is very strong, his family is very strong and his father is very strong," said Abdelaziz. "He is improving. He opened his eyes and is responding a little, good sign. Allah is in control."

RT.com reported that Abdulmanap suffered a heart attack after being diagnosed with coronavirus. He then underwent emergency bypass surgery, after which he was twice put into a medically induced coma.

"I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A combat sports genius and an absolute inspiration to so many promising fighters."

"Unfortunately he is only entering his best training moment as a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time."

Khabib Nurmagomedov, 31, is the current UFC lightweight champion and has the longest active undefeated streak in MMA.

Describing Abdulmanap as a "world-renowned mixed martial arts coach," RT.com said Khabib's father turned a part of his family home into a gym, which is where his son learned to fight.