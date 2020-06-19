Kid Rock & # 39; s Nashville bar temporarily loses beer permit for coronavirus violations

Kid Rock's Nashville bar had its beer permit temporarily withdrawn for violating a city coronavirus health order, according to a report.

Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse received a five-day suspension by the Metropolitan Beer Permit Board after the center's establishment was caught serving customers at its bar on Saturday night, The Tennessean reported.

In the second phase of the city's reopening plan, bars can only serve customers at tables and stands.

A photo of the entertainment venue posted on Instagram last weekend showed a crowded crowd ignoring social distancing guidelines and hiding the bar.

On Saturday, Dr. Michael Caldwell, director of the Metro Department of Public Health, issued a subpoena when he visited and witnessed the violation of the public health order, according to The Tennessean.

Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse was one of four Nashville bars that received a five-day beer permit suspension.

Steve Smith, co-owner of Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse, rejected the order preventing bar service.

"The Nashville government is, like, communist. They have us behind the Berlin Wall, "Smith told The Tennessean.

“We met with Mayor Cooper and the doctors weeks ago and explained how having a bar service is safer than table service. They are doing everything they can to get us out of business, "he told the newspaper.