Kid Rock's Honky Tonk has a beer permit suspended for violating Nashville coronavirus ordinances

You can still "bawitdaba" inside Kid Rock's Honky Tonk in Nashville, whatever "bawitdaba" means, but you can't have a beer. At least temporarily.

The Nashville Metropolitan Board of Beer Permits suspended the beer permit for Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk Bar and Steakhouse after the establishment was found to be in violation of the city's current coronavirus restrictions. The suspension, which has not yet been formally met, would last five days.

The news of the Permitting Board's decision comes after Kid Rock's Honky Tonk was first quoted by the Metro Department of Public Health for "serving people who were sitting at the bar and for not observing the adequate social distancing within the establishment ". The subpoena was broadcast after a viral photo, allegedly taken last Friday, showed patrons sitting around the bar, amidst a large crowd of patrons who were also failing to observe social distancing rules.

The establishment was said to have violated the Phase Two guidelines for the reopening of Nashville, which stipulates that restaurants adhere to the "strict" social distancing protocol, and that any area of ​​the bar remains closed to customers (customers They can still be served alcohol in their seats or tables)) The dance floors in live music venues, such as Kid Rock's Honky Tonk, also cannot reopen.

City inspectors are scheduled to take subsequent tours of the site, to determine compliance or any other violations, reports The Tennessean.

Kid Rock's Honky Tonk was just one of four bars in downtown Nashville that violated coronavirus restrictions. Moxy Nashville Downtown, Nudie's Honky Tonk and Broadway Brewhouse will also receive a five-day suspension. According to reports, all establishments will have 14 days to appeal the board's decision.

Steve Smith, the owner of Kid Rock's Honky Tonk, had already told The Tennessean that he planned to fight the original quote, alleging it was "selective prosecution," through a statement from his legal adviser, Brian Lewis. The restaurant has cited Black Lives Matter's protests as the reason behind its claim.

"We find it very unfair that Mayor (John) Cooper can encourage thousands of people to march with him in violation of his own phases, but he wants to hold the Nashville business community hostage," Lewis told the outlet. "We are sick of it … It is so unfair. Double standards are applied to us and we are tired of it."

Nashville is expected to enter Phase Three of reopening on Monday, under which the city's bars and restaurants can move at 100 percent capacity, if social distancing allows.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.