Kids become Jedi in Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge trailer

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szVtpo1Nfto (/ embed)

Inspired by Nickelodeon's classic Legends of the Hidden Temple game show, Disney / Lucasfilm is gearing up to launch Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, a Star Wars-infused game show that will test strength, knowledge and bravery from a group of young Padawan's in A series of tests designed to discover who is capable of becoming a Jedi Knight. Ahmed Best, best known for playing Jar Jar Binks, presents the show, but not as himself. Jedi Temple Challenge is designed to take place within the STAR WARS universe, and Best will play Kelleran Beq, the Jedi Master who runs the temple.

RELATED: HBO Max: What You Need To Know About The New Streaming Platform

The first trailer for Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge has now dropped, and it actually looks like a lot of fun, especially for kids. "With so many children and families home and looking to Star Wars for hope and entertainment, we wanted to make the Jedi Temple Challenge available to as many young fans as possible by airing the series on our Star Wars Kids network for everyone to enjoy. ,Lucasfilm senior director of programming and online content Mickey Capoferri said in a statement. While the series was expected to debut on the Disney + streaming service, it is good that Lucasfilm has made the series available to everyone. Launching it on YouTube. It's also nice to see Ahmed Best back in the STAR WARS family, especially knowing how much shit he got for decades as the man behind Jar Jar Binks. "I play the Jedi master who runs the temple and I see all these young men who want to be Jedi Knights and you take them through trials,"Best has previously said."The Padawan & # 39; s who rocked the three trials were hooded and became Jedi Knights. What was really cool is that a lot of the kids actually got in, so as soon as you start, you're in the world! Just seeing their lighted faces was worth it to me."

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will premiere on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel at June 3, 2020.