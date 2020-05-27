Kiki's Delivery Service and the Deep Solitude of Studio Ghibli Films

May 25-30 is Studio Ghibli week at Polygon. To celebrate the arrival of the Japanese animation house library in digital and streaming services We are investigating the history, impact, and major themes of the study. Follow along our Ghibli page of the week .

Hayao Miyazaki's 1989 animated film Kiki delivery service masterfully handles a large number of traditional topics related to growth and finding a way in the world. But it also touches on a facet of growth that society tends to overlook: it is a lonely process. Finding your way is lonely. Separating from a close family unit and heading to a new place is lonely.

Studio Ghibli's fourth feature film follows a young witch named Kiki who, in witch tradition, leaves her home at age 13 to complete her training. Armed with her mother's broom and family member Jiji, Kiki lands in a new city full of new people and establishes herself as the resident witch.

Studio Ghibli's films often interrogate the notion of loneliness and emotional connection, focusing on reluctantly attacking heroes, such as Sophie in Howl’s Moving Castle and Ashitaka in Princess Mononoke. But in Kiki delivery service, loneliness is not explicitly at the forefront; it slowly folds into Kiki's life as the story unfolds. Even when surrounded by friendly people, she is finally alone.

She has the kindness of Osono, the bakery owner, the advice of the valiant artist Ursula, and Tombo's tentative friendship. But none of them are as close to her as the friends and family who gathered to wish her at the beginning of the film. His sadness charges him a tangible price and steals his magical powers. At the end of the movie, Kiki still hasn't fully recovered from these feelings, although she can fly on her broom once more, she loses the bond she has with her familiar Jiji. You can never regain that relationship in the same way, but the new gap between them speaks to the idea of ​​accepting loneliness as part of growth.

Studio Ghibli's films are no stranger to loneliness

Loneliness is enveloped in many Ghibli films, many of which feature protagonists who undertake a journey not because they particularly desire it, but because they are forced to. Kiki leaves her house due to the tradition of witches, but unlike other Ghibli heroes, she jumps at the idea, even skipping a planned camping trip with her father because she is so excited. But in Made disappearChihiro is forcibly separated from her parents and ends up in a strange spiritual world. In Howl’s Moving CastleSophie is cursed by a witch and leaves her hat to walk towards the Deserts. In Princess Mononoke, Ashitaka ventures out of his village to find a solution to the terrible curse that consumes him. And on a less fantastic note, in Whisper of the heart, Shizuku navigates through the depression of adolescence.

Everyone does it alone.

Image: Studio Ghibli / GKids

Sending characters on solo trips is not a particularly innovative storytelling option, especially for coming-of-age films, which often deal with learning self-reliance and independence. But Ghibli's films remain in the lonely portions of these trips. The heroes start out isolated from the others, and their separation from the world persists throughout their films, persisting even when they find company.

In Howl’s Moving CastleFor example, Sophie's loneliness begins even before the Witch of Debris turns her into an older woman. In silence he makes hats in a secluded bedroom. His coworkers are off-screen, and he clearly doesn't fit in with them. After his transformation, the loneliness he has built around him fits more comfortably into his now 90-year-old physique. She walks from Market Chipping, a stain against pastoral landscapes. She eats an idyllic meal of bread and cheese. She goes deeper and deeper into the Waste alone. Even after making new friends, many moments in the film focus on Sophie alone, in silence, wondering if she has even earned the closeness of these relationships she has found.

At the end of their films, the characters have found connections with each other, but because we know the depth of their original loneliness, these relationships take on more meaning. They are not superficial; they are deep and necessary emotional connections fostered throughout the film, and a response to loneliness.

This is especially true in jobs like Made disappear and Princess Mononoke, where two characters come together through shared experiences and a deep emotional connection, but must separate in the end. The feeling of being alone returns Made disappear the protagonist Chihiro leaves the spiritual realm without her beloved Haku, Princess MononokeSan retreats to the forest while Ashitaka rebuilds the city, but the characters are no longer alone. They have reached a level of deep emotional intimacy between them that will never go away. As the old witch Zeniba says in Made disappear, "Once you meet someone, you never forget them."

Kiki's delivery service addresses loneliness a little differently

But unlike these other films, Kiki sets out on her journey because she is eager to grow and take charge. And she is not alone. She has Jiji, her beloved and confident black cat. She embarks on her adventure a weekend sooner than expected, offering her family and community a heartfelt farewell.

She does not come from loneliness, she comes from a place of love and connection. She is excited for the journey ahead, for the opportunity to grow. It is a classic fantasy setting for coming of age. And unlike previous movies, where a journey begins with loss, Kiki delivery service it starts while Kiki still has something to lose.

When she takes off into the night sky, she is not alone, physically or emotionally: she flies with Jiji, meets another witch, uses her mother's broom. The music playing on your radio is joyous. Like Sophie, she is a small figure in front of a vast landscape, but while Sophie seems overshadowed by the ominous debris, Kiki rises triumphantly, ready for her adventure.

Image: Studio Ghibli / GKids

When Kiki arrives in her new city, the citizens are not being too nice to her, a clue that this journey will not be as easy and victorious as she might have thought. She is a stranger to large crowds, not used to traffic and people. Jiji expresses his concern: maybe they should find another city that is friendlier? But Kiki is determined to make this work.

And again, she is not alone. She meets friendly faces and makes connections. Osono, the bakery owner, quickly takes her under his wing. Aviation hobbyist Tombo thinks it's the coolest thing since sliced ​​bread. The quirky artist Ursula likes it. Kiki talks to the clients who hire her for delivery services. But as the idealism of new experiences disappears, Kiki begins to realize that she is not exactly happy. When Tombo tries to introduce her friends, she turns away from them, intimidated by the closeness they already share.

"I make friends, and suddenly I can't stand being with any of them," Kiki tells Jiji. It is an ongoing understanding of her own loneliness, which strikes hardest when her alienation means that she and Jiji can no longer communicate in human words.

Image: Studio Ghibli / GKids

Kiki's sadness affects her magic, so she can no longer fly, but the separation from Jiji comes from something completely different. Kiki can finally regain her magical powers, after taking a break from work, hanging out with Ursula, and swooping in to save Tombo at the end of the movie. But she never repairs the bond she once had with Jiji. While the 1997 English dub has a use-and-throw line at the end that implies they can speak again (Jiji jumping over his shoulder and asking "Kiki, can you hear me?"), The original Japanese doesn't. Miyazaki himself has said in the film's art book that Jiji represents an immature side of Kiki, and by the end of the film, she no longer needs him.

But in the context of exploring loneliness, Jiji represents more than Kiki's childish side. He represents his childhood, the ties he had with his family in his youth, a consolation to which he can always return when things get particularly difficult. Over and over throughout the film, she turns to Jiji when she is alone. But when that bond is broken, when she is expelled from the comforts she once knew, she faces a loneliness she had never experienced before. It is part of the growth, but it is still painful and scary.

Kiki delivery service It has a happy ending: Kiki can fly again, she is respected in the city and realizes that she has made friends. But like all Ghibli movies, it has a bittersweet thread. Jiji doesn't leave Kiki. They are together at the end of the movie. But they cannot communicate in the same way. Relationships evolve, especially those of childhood. In time, they could learn to understand each other again, but not in the same way as before. Loneliness will never leave Kiki entirely. He will never leave any of us. But it is woven into life, as something that we all accept sooner or later. And it helps us appreciate the deep ties we have.