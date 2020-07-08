Killer T cells can save us (Opinion)

After many of us made serious sacrifices to stop the spread of the coronavirus, we let our guard down. What little leadership and communication we got from the White House in the early days of the pandemic have disappeared, and the tremendous gains the country made against contagion after several weeks of confinement have all but disappeared. The United States is now seeing an increase in new infections, with peaks exceeding more than 55,000 new cases in one day last week, and hospital beds at certain hotspots are nearing capacity.

New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts fought hard-won battles in April and May, and the governors of these states, having learned their lesson, are now approaching their reopening plans by assessing the situation slowly and carefully before moving on to each new phase. .

States like Texas, Arizona, and Florida, on the other hand, dodged the brunt of the outbreak early, only to see a recent spike in infections. Clearly, they ignored the lessons from the north and eased the blockade restrictions too quickly.

This type of learned response, or lack thereof, is similar to what we see in our individual immune systems when it comes to fighting viral infections.

When a pathogen enters the body, the immune system mobilizes a series of cells and proteins in what is called an "innate response," a general, genetically connected immune response that we are all born with. When faced with a low dose of virus, for example, this response can eliminate the pathogen before it establishes an infection, and we never know we were exposed. The downside is that our immune system doesn't learn how to respond more quickly or effectively if we are exposed to the same pathogen later on.

Our immune system learns from long and hard battles.

When faced with a high dose of a new virus, the overwhelmed innate system calls on specialized combat cells to support what is known as an "adaptive immune response." These cells, called B cells and T cells, have receptors on their surface that can recognize the structures of pathogens. Because pathogens have millions of unique structures, we need millions of unique B and T cells to recognize them. It is possible at the time of infection that we only have one B cell or one T cell in our body that recognizes the pathogen. But once these cells recognize their target, surprising changes occur.

When B cells and T cells first recognize the virus, they need to make copies of themselves. Each time they make a new cell copy, the receptors that recognize the virus mutate slightly in the hope that the recipient will recognize the virus more effectively. This process of receptor refinement and proliferation is repeated, resulting in thousands of new B and T cells that can recognize the virus with greater strength and precision than the original cell that initiates the process.

After weeks of training, we have produced a large, highly trained combat force ready to respond to the viral threat. Some of these cells jump straight into the fight (effector B and T cells), while other cells wait and watch (B and T memory cells).

Effector B cells and T cells play different roles in our protection. Effector B cells produce antibodies that bind to and neutralize the virus, preventing it from invading our cells.

However, the antibodies cannot neutralize a virus hidden within a cell, where it can multiply until the body is overwhelmed. This is where killer T cells come into play: they search for viral proteins within our cells and instruct these infected cells to die before signaling innate immune cells to eat the dying cell, thereby destroying the viral particles.

Helping all of these defenses are T-helper cells. Signals released by helper T cells signal killer T cells to activate, B cells to mutate and proliferate, and innate immune cells to clear the mess. Together, all cells and their proteins work together.

Once the viral threat has been removed, effector B and T cells often fade away, leaving space and resources available for other immune cells to respond to the next threat. However, the training these cells undergo to fight viruses is not wasted. Memory B and T cells are still sleeping within us, and in some circumstances, they can persist throughout life, ready to return to the fight when the same pathogen reappears.

Adaptive immune cells take time to train and multiply, and the body can be in a long battle when it is first exposed to a virus. Many people infected with the SARS-COV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, especially those who are older with comorbidities, will fail to train their adaptive immune cells before succumbing to the infection. This is why developing an effective vaccine is so important in fighting this virus. With a vaccine we can train our cells without the disease that comes with natural infection.

In the coming months, scientists around the world will focus on understanding how our immune systems respond to the virus that causes Covid-19. What we learn will have important implications for how vaccines are designed, the cells they train, and how long immunity can last.

Scientists are learning more about antibody responses to the virus. Most people who are exposed to the virus and experience symptoms produce antibodies, but there are now some indications that they may not last long.

But it does not necessarily mean that people can be reinfected. Memory B cells, when encountered with the same virus, can become effector B cells, producing the neutralizing antibodies necessary to neutralize the virus. Currently, it is unknown how long memory B cells persist after exposure to the coronavirus.

It appears that successful virus removal may lead to a group of helper T cells and killer T cells that are ready to respond to future threats. In fact, the latest evidence suggests that some people who are asymptomatically infected with the virus may only develop a T-cell response. So while these people may not have any antibodies, they may still be immune to the coronavirus.

The lack of an antibody response in some asymptomatic cases has profound implications for the current state of the pandemic in the United States. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that only 6% of Americans have been infected with the coronavirus. This is a far cry from the 60-80% that we need for collective immunity. But the CDC's estimate was based only on studies representing antibodies, and not on those with T cells that can make them immune to the virus.

That means the CDC may be underestimating the total number of Americans who are immune to the virus. If these T-cell responses prove to be protective, it means we may be closer to herd immunity than the 6% statistic suggests.

That would be good news in a terrible year.

Unraveling these immune mysteries takes time. We are only six months away from understanding how our bodies defend against this virus. The data is slowly emerging, and while there will be continual refinement of our understanding of the immune processes that defend us, I am beginning to see patterns in the data that give me hope that recovery from infection may lead to sustained protection. against reinfection.