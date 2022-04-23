After weeks of build-up and anticipation, Killing Eve aired its season finale Sunday night. The show has been a breakout hit for BBC America, with 8 million viewers tuning in per week.

Killing Eve tells the story of two women – one a British intelligence officer, the other an assassin – as they pursued each other across Europe.

The Killing Eve finale was heavily debated in the lead-up to its airing. Some fans thought that it would be impossible for the show to satisfy everyone, while others were confident that the finale would be a fitting end to the season.

The Killing Eve finale did not disappoint. The final scenes were thrilling, and the ending left viewers with plenty to think about. Killing Eve is a show that always keeps its fans guessing, and the finale was no exception. It’ll be fascinating to watch where the series goes from here.

Names of the characters in the Killing Eve

The following is a list of the main cast members:

Jodie Comer as Villanelle

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri

Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens

Kim Bodnia as Konstantin

Owen McDonnell as Niko Polastri

Sean Delaney as Kenny Stowton

Edward Bluemel as Hugo

Camille Cottin as Hélène

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Elena Felton

Robert Gilbert as Yusuf

Harriet Walter as Dasha

Anjana Vasan as Pam

Danny Sapani as Jamie

Turlough Convery as Bear

Gemma Whelan as Geraldine

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Aaron Peel

Nina Sosanya as Jess

Yuli Lagodinsky as Irina

Villanelle ‘will be back,’ according to a Killing Eve writer who rips the show’s conclusion

The Killing Eve finale left some viewers feeling satisfied, while others were left wanting more. If you’re one of the latter, don’t worry – writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has promised that Villanelle (Jodie Comer) will be back. “We constantly had it in our thoughts that we intended to keep the door open,” Waller-Bridge informed The Hollywood Report. “We did not want to hurt Killing Eve; all we needed to do was injure it little so we could return to play with it.”

Why Did ‘Killing Eve’ Fans Feel Cheated When the Show’s Ending Was ‘Bury the Gays’?

Killing Eve's final moments were beautiful, but they also felt like a betrayal. The Killing Eve finale left some viewers feeling satisfied, while others were left wanting more. If you're one of the latter, don't worry – writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also promised that Villanelle (Jodie Comer) will be back.

The show’s third season is currently in production, with Waller-Bridge returning as also executive producer. Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd and distributed internationally by BBC Studios.

The future success of the Killing Eve franchise

The Killing Eve franchise will likely hinge on the outcome of the finale, which airs Sunday night on BBC America. The Killing Eve finale airs tonight, and fans are eager to see how the season will end.

The future success of the Killing Eve franchise will likely hinge on the outcome of the finale, which airs Sunday night on BBC America. So, there you have it – Killing Eve isn't over yet. Are you looking forward to more episodes? Let us know in the comments below.

The future success of the Killing Eve franchise will likely hinge on the outcome of the finale, which airs Sunday night on BBC America. So, there you have it – Killing Eve isn’t over yet. Are you looking forward to more episodes? Let us know in the comments below.