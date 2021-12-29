Killing Eve is back! Killing Eve Season 4 is going to air in 2022. Killing Eve is a British spy thriller series that follows a female assassin and the MI6 agent who becomes her reluctant protégée. Killing Eve is written by Laura Neal, and it stars Sandra Oh as the titular character while Jodie Comer plays Villanelle, the assassin. Killing Eve just won an Emmy for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” for Sandra Oh’s performance in Killing Eve Season 3. In this blog post, we will share what you need to know about Killing Eve Season 4 before watching it!

When is season 4 of Killing Eve coming?

The latest season 4 of Killing Eve will be arriving on BBC America on February 27, 2022. For now, Killing Eve’s official Twitter account has just released the teaser.

What does season 4 of Killing Eve reveal?

As the teaser shows we cannot expect a happy ending to the show. The trailer begins where season three ended with Eve (played by Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) standing on London’s Tower Bridge. The video began with a voiceover saying, ” “Do you ever think what might have happened if we hadn’t done what we did?” Also, we saw two completely new characters. One holding a box under her shoulder and another holding a sheep in her shoulder. Show’s executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle told DigitalSpy that, “This one is going to be a lot more personal and passionate than the seasons before.” As nothing much has been revealed, the suspense is increasing every passing day. And the expectations from the season are rising higher than before.

Who are in season 4 of Killing Eve?

The showrunners Sandra Oh, and Jodie Comer will be reprising their roles in season 4. Other than them we will use:

Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens

Kim Bodnia as Konstantin Vasiliev

Owen McDonnell as Niko Polastri

Sean Delaney as Kenneth “Kenny” Stoughton

Darren Boyd as Frank Hazleton

Many great women writers have written the storyline of Killing Eve, of which the story of season 4 was written by Laura Neal. The first series had Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the head writer, the second series was Emerald Fennell.

What is the cast saying about season 4 of Killing Eve?

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) says: “It feels like a new show. It’s just so different. I feel like Killing Eve has found its feet and it’s going in a really cool direction.” Sandra Oh (Eve Polastri) says: “The scripts this season are some of the best we’ve ever had. They’re really funny, but also dark and twisted.” Laura Neal, the writer said, “It’s a Killing Eve that is unafraid to be funny and dark and sexy. We’re really embracing all of the Killing Eve hallmarks.” Killing Eve is coming back with a vengeance! The cast and crew are working hard to bring us an amazing fourth season of Killing Eve. In this season, Villanelle is on the run in Europe while Eve is trying to track her down. Along the way, we will see new and exciting characters that we’ve never met before. Killing Eve is back, February 2022 on BBC America.

What can we expect from Killing Eve season 4?

The cast and crew have been very tight-lipped about what to expect, but we do know a few things. The show is described as being “funny, but also dark and twisted.” Laura Neal, the writer said, “It’s a Killing Eve that is unafraid to be funny and dark and sexy. We’re going to take Killing Eve down a few different paths. “Villanelle is on the run in Europe and no longer protected by her agency,” Neal continued. “Eve starts off looking for Villanelle, but she has just disappeared into thin air.” Killing Eve season four will also feature new characters that we haven’t seen before along with returning characters. So, don’t forget to watch out for Killing Eve when it hits the screens in February 2022. The season has great twists and unexpected turns to unfold. Killing Eve is back! Stay tuned for more updates!!