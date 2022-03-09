Killing Eve is a show that has taken the world by storm. With its thrilling plot and amazing characters, it is no wonder why this show has become so popular. If you have not had a chance to watch Killing Eve yet, you are missing out on one of the best television shows in recent memory. The first season aired in 2018 and was met with critical acclaim. A second season followed in 2019, and a third season has been announced for 2020.

And now season 4 of The Killing Eve has taken viewers all around. On UK TV, the fourth season of Killing Eve began tonight with the first episode (March 5), and a certain scene has drawn ire.

One scene in Killing Eve that made viewers shocked!

When they saw a cat murdered at the hands of Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the start of the end to the popular drama stunned audiences. When she inadvertently killed her cat, Villanelle didn’t give the most ringing endorsement possible when she was desperate to move on from her deadly history and find God. Her bathroom scene showed her kneeling before the bathtub to pray. She pleaded to God, “Please give me a new life… please,” as the candles flickered in the back to choral music.

The cat materialized out of nowhere, and she proceeded to pick it up after its purring caught her attention. She said to the cat, “Come here and sit with me” as she sat on the edge of the tub. “There’s nothing to be scared of here; we’re all friends,” she went on. The cat suddenly let out a scream, and Villanelle threw it into the tub before looking at it with blood on her hands. The clip prompted a lot of reactions on social media, with many netizens concerned for the cat.

Who is in the cast of Killing Eve season 4?

The series stars Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Jodie Comer as Oksana Astankova / Villanelle, Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens, Kim Bodnia as Konstantin Vasiliev, Owen McDonnell as Niko Polastri, Sean Delaney as Kenneth “Kenny” Stoughton, Darren Boyd as Frank Hazleton, David Haig as Bill Palgrave, Robert Gilbert as Yusuf, and Laurentiu Possa as Vlad among many other characters.

What is the cast saying about the series Killing Eve?

Sandra Oh said, “It’s been one of the greatest joys of my life to play Eve Polastri. Killing Eve is a wildly fun show that takes audiences on a thrill ride, and I can’t wait for them to see what we have in store for season four.” Jodie Comer said, “I am so excited that Killing Eve has been recommissioned for another series. It has been an absolute dream to play Villanelle and I cannot wait for the world to see what she gets up to next.”

Eve Polastri is a British intelligence investigator. She’s bored with her job until she comes across Villanelle, a talented killer who turns out to be one of the most fascinating people she’s ever met.

Sandra Oh filming #KillingEve season 4 yesterday! A lovely person shared these on facebook. pic.twitter.com/x5wisvErHg — Killing Eve News (@KillingEveNews) June 15, 2021

What are people saying about Killing Eve?

“Killing Eve is not your average spy thriller… it’s dark, twisted, and addicting.”

“One of the most stylish shows on TV right now.”

“A smart, funny, and completely original take on the spy genre.”

Why you should watch Killing Eve?

Killing Eve has been praised for its strong female lead characters, writing, and Comer’s performance as Villanelle in particular. The series has received several awards and nominations since its debut, including two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Actress – Television Series Drama (for Oh) at the 76th Golden Globe Awards. In 2019, it won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Drama Series.

Killing Eve is one of those rare shows that’s impossible to stop watching. The first season is only eight episodes long, and the second season is even shorter, with only six episodes. Killing Eve isn’t the type of show that you can just watch one episode of; you’ll be hooked after the first few minutes and want to keep watching until the very end.