Killing Eve Season 3 Finale Promo & Photos Plus Virtual Hub revealed

BBC America and AMC have launched the Killing Eva Final promo of season 3 titled "Are You Leading or Am I?" The eighth episode of the season will air on May 31. You can see the promotion below, as well as the new photos in the gallery!

In addition, BBC America has announced the launch of Travel Vilain, a new virtual travel and culture center inspired by the award-winning series and awarded by the network in collaboration with Culture Trip. Travel Vilain takes users to the exciting and glamorous world of Killing Eva through bespoke content, artwork, and media created by Culture Trip.

Culture Trip inspires people to go beyond their cultural limits and experience what makes a place, its people and its culture special, unique and meaningful: with travel restricted right now, the & # 39; Stay campaign Safe, Stay Curious & # 39; Culture Trip offers virtual content and experiences to explore incredible Places from comfortable spaces. In line with this mission, Travel Vilain allows fans of the television series to travel to the world of Killing Eva with Eve, Villanelle, Carolyn and Konstantin. Culture Trip's exclusive content and wrap-around articles for Travel Vilain highlighted the most beautiful places in the series: Paris, London, Rome and Moscow, with more cities joining the site in the future. It has hidden bars, chic restaurants, unforgettable experiences, and more for every city, with plenty of Easter eggs for the series' superfans, and anyone imagining future trips and dream destinations.

The association also encompasses Culture Trip's multiple online channels, reaching millions of users and connecting the brand with Kill eve passionate fans. The Culture Trip website hosts an exclusive interview with Jamie Parson, last season's location finder, in which he shares his behind-the-scenes perspective of locating hidden gems around the world for the television series. Additionally, the Culture Trip newsletter and social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, will be used to share unique and entertaining ideas about the series.

Based on BBCA's Luke Jennings novels Killing Eva it focuses on two women; Eve (Sandra Oh) is a boring, whip, and salary security service operator whose work at the desk doesn't fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Jodie Comer) is an elegant and talented murderer who clings to the luxuries her violent work brings her. Killing Eva Shoot down the typical spy action thriller as these two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, come face to face in an epic cat-and-mouse game.

Killing Eva he was left with an explosive suspense at the end of the second season, when Carolyn apparently betrayed Eve (Sandra Oh) before Villanelle (Jodie Comer) shot Eva, leaving her dead in Rome. In the next season of Killing Eva, Suzanne Heathcote (Fear of the living dead, See) will replace Emerald Fennell as the new showrunner and lead writer who is in line with the show's tradition of passing the baton to a new female voice.

Season 3 follows the life of Villanelle (Comer), the jobless killer, and Eve (Oh), Eve, the former MI6 operator who hides from the naked eye. Everything seems fine until a shocking and personal death puts them on a collision course again. The journey back to each other will cost both friends, family and loyalties, and perhaps a part of their souls.

Along with Oh, Comer and Shaw in season 3 are Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call my agent), Steve Pemberton (The league of the knights), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas prince: the royal wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter) and Evgenia Dodina (One week and one day)

Killing Eva It is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd and executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Jeff Melvoin and Damon Thomas with co-executive producer for Sandra Oh. Nige Watson serves as producer on the series.

Seasons 1 and 2 had already garnered 12 Emmy nominations and 4 Golden Globe nominations with top stars Sandra Oh earning her second Golden Globe Award and Jodie Comer earning her first Emmy Award, both for Best Actress in a Series. Drama. The series was renewed for a fourth season.

