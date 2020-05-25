Killing Eve Season 3 has too many fake deaths

Killing Eve has always been a ruthless show, but Season 3 has now led to 3 main character deaths, only to walk back, which feels like a hoax.

Warning: SPOILERS for Killing Eva Season 3, Episode 7 – "Beautiful Monster"

The latest episodes of Killing Eva Season 3 has contained three false deaths of main characters, which is hurting the edge of the series and making Russian assassins Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Dasha Durzan (Harriet Walter) seem inexplicably incompetent. The sexy international spy thriller is nearing the end of Season 3, and its multiple stories have finally converged. But Killing Eva, who has never been shy about offending the main characters, killed three protagonists, who frustratingly turned out to be fakes.

Killing Eva focuses on Villanelle, the best assassin employed by The Twelve, and their mutual fatal attraction to ex-MI6 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh). In terms of killing the main characters, Killing Eva He made his bones early in Season 1 when Villanelle murdered Bill Pargrave (David Haig), Eve's mentor and closest friend, in Berlin. Since then, Killing Eva He has amassed a staggering main character count during Seasons 1 and 2, primarily through Villanelle's unrivaled abilities in murder. His targets include corrupt MI5 chief Frank Haleton (Darren Boyd) and billionaire Aaron Peel (Henry Lloyd-Hughes). Killing Eva Season 3 began with one of the most painful murders in the series: Kenny Stowton (Sean Delaney), the son of Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw), was killed by an undisclosed assailant. In fact, part of the fun of Killing Eva It's the creeping feeling of fear because no character feels truly safe or untouchable (except Villanelle and Eve), but Season 3 is beginning to shed its own conviction.

Killing Eva Season 3, Episode 4, "Still Got It", ended with Dasha luring Eve to Poland so she could witness the murder of her husband Niko (Owen McDonnell), for which Dasha framed Villanelle. This was an impressive suspense that was not resolved for two weeks, as Villanelle meanwhile traveled to her home in Russia to visit, and ultimately kill, her own mother Tatiana (Evgenia Dodina), as well as many members of the Tatiana's new family. But when Killing Eva followed up with Niko in episode 6, "Endgame," it turns out that Niko is still alive, and miraculously survived being hit in the neck. Worst, Killing Eva He offered no explanation of how or why Niko did not die, which, in turn, makes Dasha, who is Villanelle's mentor, seem totally incompetent. Niko is a central character, and his death would have been possibly the most important in the series, but Killing Eva He immediately returned it.





While this trick regarding Niko might be overlooked, Killing Eva Season 3 followed with two more forgeries in Episode 7, "Beautiful Monster." When Villanelle and Dasha were undercover in Aberdeen, Scotland, Villanelle decided not to kill her target, a wealthy American tourist. Instead, she "accidentally" hit Dasha over the head with a golf club. When Eve found Dasha not long after, Dasha was not yet dead, and Eve tried to finish the job, but she refrained from sinking Dasha's chest with her boot. Still, it seemed that Dasha had disappeared, except that she woke up alive and laughing in a hospital at the end of the episode.

Immediately after Dasha's non-death, Villanelle attempted to escape with Konstantin (Kim Bodnia), whom Killing Eva He had been jokingly suffering from a heart condition that he has kept secret. Konstantin collapsed on the train platform, and also appeared to be dying, but Eve arrived (to briefly look at Villanelle while escaping aboard a train) and called for an ambulance. But Konstantin's death was also a fake, as he soon woke up, apparently recovered. Conveniently, Konstantin was even in the same hospital room as Dasha. Okay, someone died in "Beautiful Monster": Carolyn's assistant Mo Jafari (Raj Bajaj) was killed by a new killer of the Twelve, Rhian (Alexandra Roach). But walking back to the deaths of Dasha and Konstantin in the same episode feels like a massive hoax, and added to Niko's survival, Killing Eva Season 3 now feels gutted and manipulative.

Killing EvaCruelty is, oddly, part of the series' charm, but it may be on the verge of change just as Villanelle's season 3 identity crisis forces her to reevaluate her life. After Villanelle's disappointment with The Twelve promoting her to Keeper in name only, compounded by her unsolved trauma of killing her mother and a failed murder where she was injured on the job for the first time, Villanelle seems to no longer want to kill. In fact, not killing Dasha in "Beautiful Monster" was the first time Villanelle had not murdered someone in a Killing Eva episode. A major change in Villanelle's character, if maintained, is an intriguing prospect, but it's a shame Killing Eva Season 3 has been building for it, inexplicably causing the death of three main characters, who were all fakes.

Killing Eva airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on BBC America.





