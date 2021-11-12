Killing Eve season 4 has been confirmed. It will come out in 2022. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are TV stars. Killing Eve season 4 is on its way. It will be the last one in the series. We will miss it but there will be more episodes for us to enjoy also.

The actress for Villanelle said: “Killing Eve has been the most incredible journey and I will be forever grateful. Thank you to all the fans who supported us throughout!” Although all good things come to an end, this is not it. We are going to make this one remember.

What is the release date of Killing Eve Season 4?

BBC America announced that the next season of Killing Eve will be coming out in 2022. They are starting to film it this summer.

The actress Jodie Comer at the BAFTA TV Awards said that filming for season four of her show was all set to start on 7 June 2021. Tom Allen asked Jodie when she would start shooting the show. She said, “Tomorrow.” And she ordered a taxi so that she would not be hungover and be sensible.

The series so far has had a regular pattern. Season 2 was released first in America in April 2019 and then the UK got it later. Season 3 came out in April 2020 in the United States. It came out two months later in the UK.

So, we will see season 4 of Game of Thrones in April 2022 in America and England. I am happy about that.

The good news is that the BBC has released a video confirming all this. It has begun filming and it is now in production. We are likely to have the show air in 2022.

What is the plot of Killing Eve Season 4?

The first thing you should know is that a new person, who is not the creator of this show, will be writing it. This person wrote a show called Sex Education and that was good. She will take over from Suzanne Heathcote and go to a group of writers that have been working on the show. A new show will be coming. It will involve taking risks. Villanelle and Eve will be at the center of Season 4. But will they get a happy ending?

Villanelle and Eve are standing back-to-back. They are trying to walk away from each other. However, neither of them was able to do it. They looked at each other and smiled. It wasn’t as bad as the stabbing in Season 1 or the shooting in Season 2, but it is hard to say what will happen in Season 4!

During an interview with EW, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said: “I just think they couldn’t get shot again. Or stabbed.” Of course, the characters are on a bridge. There is a drama that could happen there. I think that what was good about the conversation was that it was honest.

Who will be starring in Killing Eve Season 4?

Jodie spoke to NBC about Villanelle’s last episode. Jodie had a little moment where she saw the clapperboard and she had a lump in her throat.

You cannot let yourself mourn when you are in the middle of filming. If you are at the beginning, then it is too early to think about finishing. You would not be able to finish if you started thinking about it early on.

Jodie teased the plot, “We have got off to an exciting start. Now that it is the final season, they are pushing boundaries. Especially with Villanelle.” The movie starts with her. It’s really fun and the best part of the movie. I hope people like it when they see it in theaters.

What do we know about Killing Eve season 4?

It is exciting that Laura Neal who wrote the TV show “Sex Education” will be writing the show. She is very good at writing. She will take over for Suzanne Heathcote, who wrote the third season. And she will join a list of writers, like Emerald Fennell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

