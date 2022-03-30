If you’re just catching up on Killing Eve, then you may be wondering what happened in last night’s episode. “Cleopatra” was a jam-packed episode that saw the return of some fan-favorite characters and the introduction of a few new ones. In this recap, we’ll discuss all the major plot points from the latest episode!

– Eve and Villanelle are finally reunited, but their reunion is short-lived.

– Carolyn gets a new assignment that takes her to Italy.

– Konstantin continues to pursue his vendetta against Eve.

– The team at MI-Six gets a lead on Villanelle’s location.

Eve and Villanelle are finally reunited in “Cleopatra,” but their reunion is short-lived. Carolyn gets a new assignment that takes her to Italy, which provides the perfect opportunity for Eve and Villanelle to catch up. However, Konstantin continues to pursue his vendetta against Eve, and he eventually catches up with them in Rome.

What is Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5 all about?

The team at MI-Six gets a lead on Villanelle’s location, and they quickly move in to capture her. However, Villanelle is able to outsmart them and escape. Eve is finally able to confront her nemesis, but the outcome of their showdown is left ambiguous. Killing Eve Season continues next Sunday with Episode six! Don’t miss it!

Killing Eve Season four episode five was intense! The reunion between Eve and Villanelle was short-lived, and Konstantin continued his vendetta against Eve. Meanwhile, the team at MI-Six got a lead on Villanelle’s location.

Who is the cast in Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5?

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri

– Jodie Comer as Villanelle

– Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens

– Owen Teale as Kenny Stoughton

– Kirby Howell Baptiste as Elena Felipe

What was your favorite Killing Eve Season four episode five moment? Let us know in the comments! Killing Eve Season four is now available on Hulu. Don’t miss out!

Killing Eve Season four episode five recap: “Cleopatra” Six gets a lead on Villanelle’s location, and they quickly move in to capture her. However, Villanelle is able to outsmart them and escape.

What are the reviews of Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 5?

Killing Eve Season four episode five was met with mixed reviews from fans and critics. While some praised the episode for its thrilling action sequences and tense moments, others felt that it was a bit lackluster in comparison to previous episodes.

Killing Eve returns for an electrifying fourth season with Sandra Oh as intelligence officer Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer as assassin Villanelle. In this new season, Villanelle has disappeared after her showdown with Eve at the end of season three, and Eve is left struggling to move on. However, when a new Villanelle emerges, Eve is tasked with tracking her down once again.

The fifth episode of Killing Eve Season four, “Cleopatra,” picks up shortly after the events of the previous episode. Eve has been called in for an emergency meeting with her superiors at MI-Six, where she learns that Villanelle is alive and well and has been spotted in Rome. Determined to track her down before she can hurt anyone else, Eve quickly assembles a team and sets off for Rome.

Meanwhile, Villanelle is living life as a regular person in Rome, going about her day-to-day activities without any indication.

What are the ratings of Killing Eve Season 4?

The Killing Eve Season four finale aired on Sunday, August 11th, and scored a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demo and drew in 820,000 viewers. This makes it the lowest-rated episode of the season but still ranks as one of BBC America’s highest-rated original series ever. Killing Eve has been averaging a 0.36 rating and 960,000 viewers across its eight-episode fourth season run.

However, Killing Eve is still doing very well when compared to other shows on television today. For example, Showtime’s new drama series City on a Hill only averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo and 212,000 viewers for its premiere episode last month.