Killzone Mercenary online servers go down with zero warning

Online servers for Killzone: Mercenary, one of the most famous exclusive titles on PlayStation Vita, closed unexpectedly without notice. The PlayStation Vita had a short and difficult life, failing to attract a significant audience despite its status as a powerful piece of portable hardware. Although the system featured a number of high-quality exclusives from the start, such as Uncharted: Golden Abyss, Gravity Rushand Person 4: Golden, support for the Vita dried up quickly, and the system ultimately failed to achieve even a fraction of the success of its predecessor, the PSP.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

One of Vita's highest rated titles is Killzone: Mercenary, released in 2013. The spin-off of the acclaimed Guerrilla Kill zone The franchise put players in the role of a rental weapon that plays on both sides of a war between ISA and Helghast. With jaw-dropping images (for a handheld) and a game that lived up to its older console brothers, Mercenary It demonstrated the ability of the PlayStation Vita to deliver a high-end console experience. Unfortunately, it was also one of the last big-budget games produced for the system.

Related: The best PlayStation Vita games ever created

One of MercenaryThe most famous features of your online multiplayer. With support for 4v4 matches, Killzone: Mercenary it featured a robust set of multiplayer offerings and a unique "cash" system that allowed players to purchase new updates with money raised from matches. Unfortunately, as reported by Game Rant, that online suite was completely disconnected by Sony, without notice to gamers.

Usually, when a game's servers are shut down, the developer or publisher alerts players in advance, giving them a chance to return to the game one last time to play a few games and say goodbye. the Kill zone PS3 titles got this luxury, as did other high-profile Sony exclusives like the Resistance trilogy and Metal Gear Solid 4. For Sony to disconnect Killzone: Mercenary Without any prior warning it is a huge disappointment to game fans who surely would have taken the opportunity to enjoy a final round with the ambitious shooter.

However, not all bad news. Unlike other games that completely block your online suite when the servers go offline, Killzone: Mercenary it still allows players to play offline with bots to win trophies and enjoy fast shooting from Kill zone on a handheld. Still, Sony hacking the game without warning is a covert move that casts doubt on the future of all PlayStation multiplayer games. The only thing that could make this move feel acceptable would be the surprise announcement of a Killzone: Mercenary HD remake for PlayStation 5, but it seems unlikely at the moment.

Next: Oddly Mature Private Club Penguin Servers Downed By Disney

Source: Game Rant

Yes, The Last of Us: Part II is playable on PS5