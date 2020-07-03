Kilmeade tears Fauci apart as COVID cases increase in parts of the United States: "How much more sacrifice do we have to make?"

"The Five" co-host Brian Kilmeade said Friday that White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci ignores the sacrifices made by Americans during the pandemic when discussing the increase in cases. in parts of the US

In a Senate testimony earlier this week, Fauci said he was "very concerned" about the increase in cases, adding: "Now we have more than 40,000 new cases per day, I wouldn't be surprised if we increased to 100,000 [cases ] one day if this doesn't change. "

"In California and Florida, you can't go to the beach," said the host of "Fox & Friends." "The bars in Texas are closing again, the fireworks across the country are being canceled. So basically Anthony Fauci and company said the best we could do was nothing and so far, for four months, he seems disappointed with us "

"Really?" Kilmeade continued. "We took the whole country and stopped it. People gave up their jobs and livelihoods and stopped seeing people over 65 face to face. How much more sacrifice do we have to make?"

Kilmeade argued that the advances made by Fauci and the scientific and medical communities to determine an effective virus treatment or vaccine have not been matched by the sacrifices Americans have made and the general adherence to extreme state blockade orders.

"Find a way for the scientific community to catch up," said the Fox News Radio presenter. "I thought you went to college because of this. We need a little more cutting edge technology here."

"Anthony Fauci is blogging, he's doing podcasts for Steph Curry [NBA player]. Can't he put on a lab coat and make progress? Don't discourage the country. He said 50 percent of the country closed." No, 100 percent closed. We are tired of being closed. "

The presenter of the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox News Radio added that most Americans want to do their part, but have been disappointed by the contradictory or contradictory orientation of officials.

"It was you who told us not to wear the mask," he said. "It was the Surgeon General [Dr. Jerome Adams] who told us that it could make things worse if we wore the mask. So you started for two months saying 'No' and now you are mad at us for not wearing it all the time. time, so I'm a little surprised where we are now, "he said.