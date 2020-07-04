Kim Guilfoyle tests positive, Don Jr. negative, for coronavirus, confirms Trump campaign

Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 Campaign and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the coronavirus, confirmed the campaign on Friday night.

"After testing positive, Kimberly immediately isolated herself to limit any exposure. It is doing well and will be re-evaluated to ensure the diagnosis is correct as it is asymptomatic but as a precaution it will cancel all upcoming events, "Sergio Gor, chief of staff for Trump's Victoria Finance Committee, told Fox News .

"Donald Trump Jr. was negative but as a precaution he also isolates himself and cancels all public events," Gor added.

The test occurred in South Dakota, where Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. had traveled to attend President Trump's speech at Mount Rushmore, according to The New York Times.

People close to President Trump undergo frequent tests, as does the president himself, White House officials said.

Neither Guilfoyle nor Trump Jr. traveled with the president aboard Air Force One, a source told the Times.

Guilfoyle was not experiencing any apparent symptoms of infection, according to the report.

Also on Friday night, Ivanka Trump, sister of Donald Trump Jr., posted a message on Twitter asking that Americans "be safe and responsible this holiday weekend."

“As we celebrate July 4, follow state and local guidelines to protect you and your loved ones. Practice proper hygiene, social detachment, and wear a mask when you are around others. "

Ironically, Ivanka Trump tweeted that advice when her father was speaking at an event when social distancing rules were not followed and few members of the audience were seen wearing masks.

Critics of President Trump have repeatedly asked him to help set an example to follow coronavirus mitigation efforts, but the President has resisted.

Her South Dakota hostess, Republican Governor Kristi Noem, has also opposed security mandates, saying she prefers to leave those decisions to the public as part of her personal liberties as Americans.