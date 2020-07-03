Kim Jong Un Repeats Claim That North Korea Has No COVID-19 Cases

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to remain vigilant against the coronavirus, warning that complacency risked an "unimaginable and unrecoverable crisis," state media said on Friday.

Despite the warning, Kim reaffirmed North Korea's claim that it had not had a single case of COVID-19, and said at a ruling party meeting on Thursday that the country has "completely prevented the entry of the malignant virus" into despite the global health crisis.

Strangers very much doubt that North Korea completely escaped the pandemic, given its poor health infrastructure and close trade and travel ties to China, where COVID-19 emerged late last year.

Describing its antivirus efforts as a "matter of national existence," North Korea earlier this year closed almost all cross-border traffic, banned tourists, and mobilized healthcare workers to quarantine anyone with similar symptoms. to disease.

Experts say the country's self-imposed blockade is hurting an economy already hit by stringent US-led sanctions for its missile and nuclear weapons program.

The Korean Central News Agency said Kim during the Workers' Party politburo meeting "emphasized the need to remain on high alert without mild complacency or relaxation" as the virus continues to spread in neighboring countries.

The agency said Kim harshly criticized the lack of attention among officials and the violations of emergency anti-virus regulations, warning that "hasty relief from measures against the epidemic will result in an unimaginable and unrecoverable crisis."

North Korea's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun published several photos of Kim at the meeting, which were the first state media images of him in weeks. Neither Kim nor the ruling party officials who participated wore masks.