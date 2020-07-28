Kim Jong Un says that "there will be no more war on this earth" thanks to North Korea's nuclear weapons





"With our reliable and effective self-defense nuclear deterrent, there will be no more war on this earth, and the security and future of our country will be assured forever," Kim said in a speech, the North Korean Central News Agency reported ( KCNA). Tuesday.

Speaking to a group of veterans on the 67th anniversary of the armistice that effectively ended the Korean War, which fell on July 27, Kim said that nuclear weapons would allow North Korea to defend itself "against any military pressure and high threat of the imperialists and hostiles. effective. "

North Korea has for years framed its pursuit of nuclear weapons as purely defensive and designed to deter attempts at invasion or regime change. But some experts say nuclear weapons will embolden Pyongyang, allowing the Kim regime to adopt more hostile and belligerent policies while deterring opponents from responding to low-level aggression.

Regardless of why North Korea is seeking nuclear weapons and the ballistic missiles needed to deliver them, Kim's comments on Monday are an important reminder of how difficult it will be to reach a deal in which Pyongyang abandons a program it considers key. to their own survival.