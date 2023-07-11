Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has accused the United States of violating North Korean airspace by flying a military spy plane over the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone. In a statement released on July 11, 2023, Kim warned of “shocking consequences” if the US continues to conduct reconnaissance activities in the area.

Kim said North Korean warplanes repelled the US spy plane, which she claimed had “trespassed” into North Korean airspace. She accused the US of a “grave encroachment upon the sovereignty and security” of North Korea and warned that the country would take “appropriate measures” to defend itself.

The US has not yet commented on the incident, but tensions between the two countries have been high in recent years. North Korea has been developing its nuclear weapons program and has repeatedly tested missiles in defiance of international sanctions. The US has responded by conducting military exercises with South Korea and imposing additional sanctions on North Korea.

Kim Yo Jong’s statement comes just days after North Korea tested a new long-range missile that experts say could potentially reach the United States. The international community condemned the missile test, including the US and South Korea.

The accusation of a US spy plane entering North Korean airspace is not the first of its kind. In 2019, North Korea claimed to have shot down a US spy plane that it said had violated its airspace. The US denied the claim, saying that no aircraft had been lost in the area.

It remains to be seen what, if any, action North Korea will take in response to the alleged violation of its airspace. However, Kim YoJong’ss statement indicates that tensions between North Korea and the US are still high and that any misstep could potentially lead to a dangerous escalation of the conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

As always, the international community will be closely watching the situation and urging both sides to exercise restraint and work towards a peaceful resolution of their differences.