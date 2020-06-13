Kim Jong Un's sister threatens military action against South Korea, promises & # 39; tragic scene & # 39; in the liaison office

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea and threatened military action after a recent decline in relations.

Kim Yo Jong targeted the inter-Korean liaison office in the border city of Kaesong, promising a "tragic scene" after accusing Seoul of not doing enough to stop an anti-Pyongyang pamphlet campaign, calling the liaison office. " Useless". Activists regularly carry balloons to North Korea with leaflets criticizing the leadership, a move that generally generates a furious response.

"In exercising my power authorized by the supreme leader, our party and the state, I instructed the arms of the department in charge of affairs with (the) enemy to decisively carry out the next action," it said in a statement. statement from the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), administered by the state. "In a short time, you would see a tragic scene of the useless joint North-South liaison office completely collapsed."

Kim Yo Jong took a tough stance and called out deserters who helped with the pamphlet campaign "human scum" and "crossbreed dogs."

In response to North Korea's anger over the brochures, the South Korean government promised to press charges against deserter groups that have been carrying out border protests. South Korea also said it would push new laws to ban activists from flying flyers across the border, though some are concerned that President Moon Jae-in is more concerned with a dream of reunification than with the security of his country. .

Kim Yo Jong is now the first director of the vice department of the Workers' Party Central Committee, a high position that gives her greater power over the party and, by extension, the country. When his brother Kim Jong Un disappeared from the public eye in April, rumors circulated that Kim Yo Jong could replace him as the country's leader.

While her brother has made public appearances since then, Kim Yo Jong has figured prominently in public transactions. It recently criticized South Korea, declaring that the North would cut off all government and military communications and threatened to abandon the peace agreement reached by its leaders in 2018.

North Korea promises to cut all lines of communication with South Korea

The fall in relations between North Korea and South Korea comes at a time when denuclearization talks between Kim Jong Un and President Trump have stalled.

North Korea celebrated its second anniversary of the first summit between Kim Jong Un and President Trump by vowing to build its military to counter what it perceives as threats from the United States.

Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon also told Seoul to stop talking "nonsense" about denuclearization.

"The question is whether it will be necessary to continue holding hands in Singapore, as we see that there is no objective improvement in the DPRK-USA. (Democratic People's Republic of Korea-USA) Relations simply by maintaining personal relationships. between our supreme leadership and the president of the United States, "Ri said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will never again provide the US executive director with another package to be used for (political) achievements without receiving any returns," he added. "Nothing is more hypocritical than an empty promise."

Associated Press contributed to this report.