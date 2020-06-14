Kim Jong Un's sister threatens South Korea with military action

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister is shaking nerves in South Korea, threatening military action and accusing activists of sending anti-Pyongyang pamphlets across the border.

Kim Yo Jong on Saturday described South Korea as "the enemy" and warned that the country would soon see the collapse of a "useless" inter-Korean liaison office on the border.

She said the North Korean military will determine how to retaliate for the activists' propaganda campaign targeting the North Koreans.

"In exercising my power authorized by the supreme leader, our party and the state, I instructed the arms of the department in charge of affairs with the enemy to decisively carry out the next action," he said in a statement issued by the Agency of North Korean Official Central News.

"If I drop a hint of our next plan that the (South Korean) authorities are anxious about, the right to take the next action against the enemy will be vested in our Army General Staff," he said.

"Our army will also determine something to calm the resentment of our people and will surely carry it out, I think."

Kim, the first deputy head of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee department, has gained significant power over the years and was even rumored to be the successor to Kim Jong Un in April, when speculation about the state of health of the ruler.

The relationship between North Korea and South Korea has deteriorated in recent months, with North Korean officials expressing frustration at stalled nuclear talks with the Trump administration, discussions backed by South Korean President Moon Jae- in.

