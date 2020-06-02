Kim & Kanye Threaten to Sue Former Bodyguard for $10 M

Kanye West's former bodyguard is unhappy after being fired in 2016. Since then, he has revealed personal details about the tycoon twice.

Although keeping up with the Kardashians has stopped the launch of its current season, the drama has naturally followed behind the scenes. Recently, one of Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West's bodyguards released more shocking details about the behind-the-scenes treatment of couples of staff workers.

Former bodyguard Steve Stanulis exposed new details a couple of weeks ago at Kanye & # 39; s "ridiculous" rules it imposes on its workers. This included walking 10 steps down the street, not blocking paparazzi photos, and knowing where the magnate was supposed to be going at all times. Steve, a former New York police officer, claims the last rule applied to his first day on the job. Kanye allegedly threw a tantrum in an elevator because Stanulis didn't know which button to press to get Kanye where he needed to go. But since then, the Kardashian-West couple have responded to Officer Stanulis and his derogatory anecdotes.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Kendall Jenner's fake twin Kirby Jenner lands his own KUWTK-derived show

Stanulis, who was fired in 2016, had signed a confidentiality agreement by taking the job with Kanye. This agreement specifies that it cannot reveal any personal details of the rapper's life to anyone in the public. Since then, Stanulis has released juicy anecdotes of the celebrity's wild personality in 2016 and again a couple of weeks ago. Accordingly, you now risk being liable for damages under your signed agreement. Kanye and Kim have threatened to sue Stanulis for $ 10 million if he continues to relay details about their personal lives.

But from the information Stanulis has already provided, it's not surprising that his time as Kanye's bodyguard has been tumultuous. Kanye is well known for his bigmouth explosions that are part of what makes West's personality. A famous example is when Kanye interrupted Taylor Swift's VMA award speech by taking the microphone away from him and exchanging his speech. Kanye has also followed Swing in the morning and had a burst similar to the Stanulis elevator anecdote, crying out, "You don't have the answers" to the radio host Sway for advice on your business decisions. But possibly most notorious are Kanye's statements about African American struggles where he claimed that 400 years of slavery "it was a choice" for African descendants Since then, all fans and the media have faced severe backlash.

In hindsight, according to Kanye's repertoire, Stanulis probably had a clear idea of ​​what exactly he was up to. Being a former police officer, it's understandable that he lacked the patience and the wherewithal to function as a bodyguard for Kanye's high-maintenance pranks. But to be fair to Kanye, Stanulis had a job to act in a role that was specified by his boss. Those standards were his responsibility to be understood and upheld from his first day onward. It goes without saying that if Kanye is throwing tantrums in the elevators, then Stanulis was not doing his job properly. With that fact understood, it is possible that these comments may simply be embellished stories from a disgruntled former employee. Until the rest of season 18 keeping up with the Kardashians Back on the air, fans will have to follow the drama that unfolds in Kardashian / Jenner's everyday life.

Next: Scott Disick and Sophia Richie from KUWTK separate after 3-year relationship

Source: TMZ

90-day fiancé: why the relationship of & # 39; Baby Girl & # 39; Lisa and Usman never went to work