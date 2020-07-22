Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West's mental health and asks for compassion

In an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, Kardashian West acknowledged that West has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and said it is "incredibly complicated and painful" for many to understand.
"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who knows, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," he wrote. "I have never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to their health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions. about mental health. "
She then called her husband a "brilliant but complicated" person and noted the struggles she has dealt with, including the loss of her mother, Donda West, in 2007.
"I understand that Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions can sometimes cause strong opinions and emotions," he continued. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who, in addition to the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that increases his bipolar disorder." close to Kanye they know his heart and understand his words sometimes they don't align with his intentions. "
CNN has reached out to a West representative for comment.
Kardashian West's publication comes three days after West held a presidential campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, in which he emotionally spoke about his faith, his late mother and family. The appearance caused some media personalities and others on social media to speculate on West's well-being.
"They have this moment where they put you, handcuff you, drug you, put you to bed and separate you from everyone you know," he said. "That is something I am so happy I experienced so I could start changing that moment."
"When you're in this state, you're hyper-paranoid about everything, everyone," West explained at the time. "This is my experience, other people have different experiences. Everyone is now an actor. Everything is a conspiracy. You feel that the government is putting chips in your head. You feel that they are recording you. You feel all these things."
West previously said that he does not regularly take medication for his condition. His wife seemed to address that she is somewhat powerless to help her husband seek help without him agreeing to seek it himself.
"Those who understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," he wrote. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can judge and not understand that the person himself must be involved in the process of getting help no matter how hard his family and friends try."
Her husband posted a series of deleted tweets on social media Tuesday night, suggesting she has considered divorcing Kardashian West.
She did not address any specific statements from her husband in her post.
"We, as a society, talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we must also give it to the people who live with it when they need it most," he concluded. "I kindly ask that the media and the public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can overcome this."