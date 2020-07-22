Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West's mental health and asks for compassion







In an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, Kardashian West acknowledged that West has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and said it is "incredibly complicated and painful" for many to understand.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who knows, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," he wrote. "I have never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to their health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions. about mental health. "

She then called her husband a "brilliant but complicated" person and noted the struggles she has dealt with, including the loss of her mother, Donda West, in 2007.

"I understand that Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions can sometimes cause strong opinions and emotions," he continued. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who, in addition to the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that increases his bipolar disorder." close to Kanye they know his heart and understand his words sometimes they don't align with his intentions. "