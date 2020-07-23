Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been considering divorce for weeks: reports

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been exploring the option of ending their marriage long before the rapper's tantrum on Twitter went viral this week, according to reports.

The 43-year-old rapper's explosive Twitter thread left fans fearing for his mental health as he chased after his wife's past with Playboy magazine and informed his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, that she was no longer allowed The couple's children . Kardashian released a statement Wednesday asking for "compassion" and acknowledged West's bipolar disorder for the first time.

West himself claimed in a now deleted tweet that he has been "trying" to divorce Kardashian since she traveled to New York for a prison reform event that was also attended by rapper Meek Mill. Now a source tells People that the couple has been discussing the divorce "for several weeks."

A second informant stated that both the founder of KKW Beauty and the rapper "feel that the marriage is over."

The social media scandal involving West and the Kardashian-Jenner family erupted after the presidential contender criticized Harriet Tubman at a campaign rally and tearfully claimed that he and Kardashian considered abortion while pregnant with their first child. 7-year-old North.

The second source told People that the divorce talks have taken "a long time" for the couple.

Kardashian, 39, and West, 43, have been married since 2014. In addition to North, they share children Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, and daughter Chicago, 2.

Reports earlier this week indicated that Kardashian is "furious" at her husband's comments about North.

Us Weekly also reported Wednesday that Kardashian "has met with attorneys to explore and discuss the divorce." According to the source, Kardashian "has wanted it to work" and has avoided separation in the past "because of her children."

A second source told the store that the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is feeling "helpless" now.

She "has tried so hard to help him, but now Kim and her family feel like she really crossed the line by speaking publicly about them," the source continued.

In a tweet Monday night, West claimed that Kardashian "was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like in the Get Out movie because I cried for saving my daughters' lives yesterday."

West's other tweets criticized Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who said she opposed her latest design affair with Gap and then kissed her again … She also referred to Jenner as "Kris Jung-Un" and reportedly called her a white supremacist in the now-deleted tweets.

In her statement, Kardashian said she realizes that her husband's words may carry particular weight and "cause strong opinions and emotions" due to his status as a public figure. However, she said she finds him as a "brilliant and complicated" person who is sometimes simply struggling to deal with his mental illness.

Representatives for Kardashian and West did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.