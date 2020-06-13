Kim Kardashian demands investigation into black man's death

Kim Kardashian West is among the demanding police officers in California conducting "a thorough and adequate investigation" into the death of a young black man found hanging from a tree.

The death of 24-year-old Robert Fuller is fueling controversy in Palmdale, a city of 156,000 north of Los Angeles, where some residents question police statements that he probably committed suicide, and believe he may have been the victim of a hate crime. Fuller's body was found Wednesday near the town hall.

On social media, the hashtag #JusticeforRobertFuller set a trend on Twitter with users calling for a full investigation of what some speculated was a cover-up of lynching.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office said the death was initially reported as suicide, but a determination on the cause of death is pending a full autopsy, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Investigators have been in contact with Mr. Fuller's family and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Fuller's death," Palmdale officials said in a statement.