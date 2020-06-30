Kim Kardashian dyes her hair red, while sister Khloé turns to brunette: "Do you love it?"

Kim and Khloé Kardashian are changing their hairstyles.

Kim, who often makes substantial alterations to her hair, had left her mane intact during the coronavirus stay-at-home period in the midst of the ongoing global pandemic, and now that cities are starting to reopen, Kardashian is also changing with the times.

After telling her fans that her "hair is going to be so healthy after this time of quarantine" and making fun in March that she can turn blonde after the quarantine is lifted, the star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" He went in a completely different direction and debuted a fiery gaze that sent fans into a frenzy.

CAITLYN JENNER SAYS THAT HAS CHANGED HER THOUGHT IN MANY WAYS AFTER YEARS OF BEING REPUBLICAN

"Guys, I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?" The beauty businesswoman asked her fans on social media Monday when she shared multiple looks debuting her newly colored red hair.

Kardashian's personal stylist Chris Appleton confirmed to People magazine on Monday that the reality star had dyed her hair, as some fans initially believed the new one was a wig given the fact that she said in March that she & # 39; contemplating dyeing it blonde when it can have human interaction again. "

KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES APPREHENSION ABOUT ATTENDING THE SCOTT DISICK BIRTHDAY PARTY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Then in April, Appleton shared a series of photos of the 39's numerous hair shades and asked social media users which one was their favorite.

"Slide down and tell me what your favorite Kim K. hair color is. My vote," Appleton wrote at the time, to which Kardashian replied, "Red."

The mother of four was not the only member of the Kardashian clan who changed her appearance.

To celebrate her 36th birthday over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian traded her signature blonde locks for a bright brown palate and posted multiple looks on her social media timeline of her party at Sister Kylie Jenner's Holmby Hills complex.

KYLIE JENNER RETURNS TO BLONDE HAIR WHILE SHOWING GUCCI LINGERIE

"Birthday Glam. Tomorrow I'm flooding my schedule with party photos. By the way … I love my brown hair," Khloe wrote on Instagram Monday. "I never thought I would say lol blonde still owns my heart, but this brown is giving me something right now."

Khloe first teased that she had grown fond of the new look in late May when she tried the new change and said she could keep it a bit longer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also got quite a response from her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter True, when she commented on her post with heart eyes and two fiery emojis.