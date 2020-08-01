Kim Kardashian focuses on family amid marital problems

Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West may be shaky, but the mother of four is choosing to focus on the well-being of the rest of her family to cope.

The 39-year-old reality star recently visited Instagram to share photos from a birthday party she hosted for her grandmother, Mary Jo, who celebrated her 86th birthday the same week that West called Kim and her mother Kris Jenner during a bipolar episode.

"Happy 86th birthday to my grandmother Mary Jo," Kardashian shared along with several photos from the festive family reunion. "Last week we celebrated my sweet grandmother and she hasn't been out of her house since January. She was sick first and then Covid's lockdown. So we tried her best friends and drove them from San Diego to celebrate MJ. We even had your favorite pianist and singer from San Diego to come play. It was such a magical day and grandmother that you deserve the best! "

West claimed he wanted to divorce Kardashian, and also accused his mother, Jenner, of participating in "white supremacy." Since then he has apologized to his wife.