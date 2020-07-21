Kim Kardashian said to be "furious" with Kanye West: a look at the cracks in their relationship over the years

As stars, the marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has always been the subject of speculation and conjecture, but one thing is certain: Rumors of a troubled relationship between the two have emerged over the years.

More recently, reports surfaced that Kardashian, 39, is "furious" with her 43-year-old rapper husband after he claimed that the couple considered terminating Kardashian's first pregnancy, which ultimately resulted in their daughter North.

"Kim is surprised that Kanye talked about North at the rally," a source told People magazine on Monday about West's comments during his first campaign rally in South Carolina over the weekend. The couple also share three other children: sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, and daughter Chicago, 2, together.

"She is furious that he shared something so private," added the source.

A second source also told the outlet that "things have fallen apart significantly between the two of them, and it happened quite suddenly."

On Sunday, West, speaking without a microphone, began to cry as he spoke about abortion, about his mother, who died of complications from plastic surgery in 2007, and about his wife. "Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn't want to. She stood up and protected that child. Do you know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago? Who do you think protected a child? West said crying.

"My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life, there would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy," she said.

West and Kardashian started dating in 2012, they welcomed their first child, North, and they got engaged in 2013 and married in 2014.

The reported problems between the couple date back several years, especially in 2016, when West and his rapper Wiz Khalifa got into a dispute on Twitter, resulting in West hitting Khalifa's younger son, who he shares with Amber. Rose, West's ex.

At the time, a source told People magazine that the two disagree with Twitter.

"What causes friction in marriage … are Kanye's compulsive tweets," a source told People. "Kim can't stand it. She's all for self-promotion, but she doesn't approve of the Twitter drama."

A source also told Page Six that the couple argued "a lot" after Kardashian was robbed during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

"Kim has completely calmed her life, but Kanye stubbornly refuses to let fear get in the way of what she wants to do," the source said.

Similarly, a source told People that Kim's recovery from the robbery and Kanye's tour were "very difficult for both of them and not a good recipe for a happy marriage."

Rapper "Gold Digger" also reportedly lived apart from his wife and children after being hospitalized in the same year.

"Kim is being very protective and doesn't want Kanye to be around the kids right now," a source told Us Weekly at the time. Although, according to the media, a source close to West denied the report.

The problem seemed to continue, as another source told People magazine that Kardashian seemed "miserable" after West didn't slow down after his hospitalization.

"Kim still denies that they are divorcing, but things are definitely not good between her and Kanye," the source told the outlet, adding, "Kanye is supposed to rest and focus on her mental health. Instead, she has had a very busy week and he's finished resting. "

Kim acts annoying. He also seems miserable and is spending a lot of time with his family, "said the source.

More recently, the couple has been struggling amid the coronavirus quarantine.

"Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine," a source told Us Weekly in April. "Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves."

According to insider information at the time, West had "focused on creating," causing Kardashian to feel that "all parenting duties are falling on her."

"Kim finds it frustrating that (Kanye) doesn't ask how she can help with the children," the source told the outlet.

