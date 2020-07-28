Kim Kardashian saw Kanye West cry in car in Wyoming: report

Kim Kardashian was reunited with husband Kanye West in Wyoming, where she looked distraught and crying when she was photographed Monday with the troubled rapper inside a vehicle, according to a report.

The two were spotted together for the first time since before Yeezy's hysterical presidential campaign campaign in South Carolina, where he delivered a July 19 speech on abortion, criticized famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman, and bragged about his IQ, reported the daily mail.

The couple, who share children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1 – were observed talking in their car after leaving a Wendy's, according to the media outlet.

"She is very excited about everything and also exhausted," a source told People on Monday.

"She feels so hurt by Kanye. She has tried to communicate with him multiple times and he simply ignores her. It's a bad situation, "the source told the magazine." She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She no longer wants to be ignored. "

West, 43, visited a hospital out of anxiety this weekend after publicly apologizing to his wife for losing control on Twitter.

"Kanye has been experiencing a lot of anxiety lately," a source told Us Weekly. "He has been around a lot of people and started to feel really overwhelmed."

West apologized to Kardashian for his storm of tweets claiming that she was trying to "lock him up."

He had claimed that he wanted to divorce Kardashian, while accusing his mother, Kris Jenner, of participating in "white supremacy".

The founder of YZY also revealed to the masses that he and Kardashian once considered aborting their oldest daughter, North.

Kardashian has called on the public to respect her family's privacy as West deals with her bipolar diagnosis.