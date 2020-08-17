kim-kardashian-west-joins-forces-with-singer-monica-in-fight-to-free-rapper-c-murder

The rapper, whose real name is Corey Miller, is the brother of rap superstar Master P. In 2002, a fan of Miller’s was fatally shot in New Orleans, according to CNN affiliate WDSU-TV. Miller was convicted of the killing in 2009. Since the shooting, Miller has maintained his innocence.

“The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted,” Kardashian West said in a series of tweets Sunday.

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict.”

The two witnesses both said in 2018 Miller wasn’t the shooter and that they felt pressured to lie under oath, WDSU reported.

