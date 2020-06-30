Kim, Kourtney Kardashian share family photos from the trip to Wyoming: & # 39; God's country & # 39;

The Kardashian family does everything together, including holidays.

Amid the coronavirus quarantine, Kourtney Kardashian and her three children – Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 – visited Wyoming, where her brother-in-law, Kanye West, owns a ranch.

Kourtney, the oldest of Kardashian's children, shared several photos on Instagram on Monday, with her and her children having fun outdoors with their sisters Kylie and Kim and their families.

For photos, Kourtney donned a sleeveless white top and blue vest with silver pants and a white beaded ribbon.

The photos showed the reality star and her family on horseback, playing outside and enjoying a beautiful sunset by a lake.

"God's country," said the caption.

Just a day earlier, Kourtney shared a photo of her and a handful of the young Kardashians sitting on a truck bed, eating some food.

"Picnic in the van," he wrote in the caption. Yellow Stone was marked as the location of the photo.

KYLIE JENNER SHARES SELFIE BIKINI AS A MOTIVATION TO & # 39; CUT QUARANTINE POUNDS & # 39;

Over the past few days, Kourtney has shared several photos from the trip, revealing in a post that he will spend "Two Weeks in the Wild Wild West."

Also on Monday, Kim, 39, shared several photos on Instagram to celebrate her daughter North's seventh birthday.

"North's Wyoming style of seventh birthday," read the caption in the post, which featured photos of Kim's children, as well as Kourtney and West, 43.

Kourtney and Kylie, 22, appear to have returned to California in time to celebrate their sister, Khloé's 36th birthday, as they appeared in photos from a celebration shared on Instagram by crew matriarch Kris Jenner.

"4 of 6", a photo with Kylie, Khloé, Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian, referring to their six children.

The following publication by Kris, 64, featured Rob, 33, and Kourtney, and was titled "These Two Beauties."