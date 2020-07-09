Kimberly Guilfoyle & # 39; feels really good & # 39; after the diagnosis of coronavirus

"I want to say that I am personally doing my best and following my doctor's orders," he said on the Trump campaign's online program "The Right View." "So far I am asymptomatic and I have felt very good."
His comments come after Trump's Victoria Finance Committee announced he had tested positive for the virus earlier this month, claiming that Guilfoyle "was immediately isolated to limit any exposure."
"It is doing well and will be re-evaluated to ensure the diagnosis is correct as it is asymptomatic, but as a precaution it will cancel all upcoming events," said Sergio Gor, chief of staff for Trump's Victoria Finance Committee. "Donald Trump Jr. was negative, but as a precaution he also isolates himself and cancels all public events."
"I accept this as a blessing from God to be able to understand what other people are going through and those who have lost loved ones," Guilfoyle said Wednesday night.
"And I know it is a blessing in my life, and thanks once again to each and every one of you for communicating as well. I really appreciate it."
Guilfoyle added that the president "called immediately to verify me" after he tested positive.
"Personally, I know that the President is doing everything possible for all American families and introducing a vaccine while balancing the safe reopening of the United States," he said. "And I have the utmost belief and faith in our President and his competence and skill set to guide us through this difficult time."
Guilfoyle is not the first person close to the president to test positive for the virus. A member of the Navy who served as one of Trump's personal aides tested positive in May.