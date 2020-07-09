Kimberly Guilfoyle & # 39; feels really good & # 39; after the diagnosis of coronavirus

"I want to say that I am personally doing my best and following my doctor's orders," he said on the Trump campaign's online program "The Right View." "So far I am asymptomatic and I have felt very good."

His comments come after Trump's Victoria Finance Committee announced he had tested positive for the virus earlier this month, claiming that Guilfoyle "was immediately isolated to limit any exposure."

"It is doing well and will be re-evaluated to ensure the diagnosis is correct as it is asymptomatic, but as a precaution it will cancel all upcoming events," said Sergio Gor, chief of staff for Trump's Victoria Finance Committee. "Donald Trump Jr. was negative, but as a precaution he also isolates himself and cancels all public events."

Guilfoyle had tested positive in South Dakota before he was to attend President Donald Trump's event last Friday at Mount Rushmore, a person familiar with the matter and a campaign source familiar with the matter told CNN earlier.