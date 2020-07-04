Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and Trump campaign officer, tests positive for coronavirus







"After testing positive, Kimberly immediately isolated herself to limit any exposure," said Sergio Gor, chief of staff for Trump's Victoria Finance Committee. "It is doing well and will be re-evaluated to ensure the diagnosis is correct as it is asymptomatic, but as a precaution it will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr was negative, but as a precaution it is also self-isolating and cancels all public events. " "

Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before he went to attend the President's event at Mount Rushmore, said a person familiar with the matter and a campaign source familiar with the matter.

Guilfoyle was not with the president and Donald Trump Jr. has so far turned negative, said a person familiar with the matter. That source said Guilfoyle had had no recent contact with the President, but she was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was behind the scenes for her rally there, and was also at her event in Phoenix.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality, took the role earlier this year as national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, where she is credited with expanding her ranks of fundraisers. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. had been in the upper plains region hosting high-dollar fundraising events for several days, people familiar with the matter said. Guilfoyle "has been with many of the campaign donors" in recent days, said a source familiar with the matter. Billed as a "Mountain West Ranch Retreat," an event occurred at Gallatin Gateway, Montana, Tuesday through Thursday, according to one of the people. Another event was announced as the "Rapid City Recall Retreat" in Rapid City, South Dakota, Thursday through Friday. People said that Guilfoyle was not seen wearing a mask during events. She is not the first person close to the president to test positive for the virus. A member of the Navy serving as one of Trump's personal aides tested positive in May. In addition, eight employees of Trump's advance team who were in Tulsa tested positive for coronavirus. All Trump campaign employees who worked at the Tulsa rally were quarantined last week after interacting with several colleagues who later tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reported at the time. Campaign assistants are tested before the events, according to Trump campaign security protocols. The news of the Guilfoyle test comes shortly after Trump Jr. released images that falsely suggested that face masks and covers do not help prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. Experts say wearing a mask or other face covering could reduce Covid-19 transmission by up to 50%. Earlier this week, Trump Jr. posted a Facebook image of a lab where scientists were working on certain hazardous materials suits known as positive pressure suits. The text in the image says, "This is what virologists use to protect themselves from a virus. However, don't worry. Your scarf probably works, too." The image is from 2017 and was taken at the Wuhan Virology Institute in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In publishing the image, Trump Jr. wrote: "Solid point." The publication has received more than 40,000 shares and more than 69,000 reactions on Facebook. This story has been updated with additional details.

