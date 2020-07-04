Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., has COVID-19

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., has tested positive for coronavirus, according to The New York Times.

Guilfoyle received the result in South Dakota, ahead of President Trump's speech Friday at Mount Rushmore.

Trump Jr. tested negative, according to the report, and the couple has not been in contact with the commander-in-chief.

Page Six reported that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were spotted at a Bridgehampton party last weekend where revelers were not wearing masks.

Sources close to Trump Jr. told The Post that the couple was present for an hour.

At the president's last public event, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month, two Secret Service members and at least eight Trump campaign staff members tested positive for the virus.