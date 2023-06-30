Kimberly Williams-Paisley was just handed the Father of the Bride torch by her costar Adria Arjona, who played Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic. She will reportedly take over for its current actress, Julianne Moore.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williams-Paisley hinted that she felt both excited and nervous about taking on this iconic role. “I’m privileged to be able to play her,” she explained.

Introduction to Father of the Bride

This article is about the 1991 movie Father of the Bride starring Steve Martin. The movie starts with George Banks, a typical American father, going about life with his daughter Annie who has just graduated from college.

All of a sudden Annie announces she is engaged to be married and wants her father to pay for most of the wedding.

George doesn’t have much of a life without Annie since his wife died before she was born so he doesn’t mind spending the money.

George and Annie decide to cut down costs by getting married at a courthouse in Las Vegas. George barely gets there in time to see his daughter get married; he ends up losing money because he changed his plane ticket, which costs more than what it would have cost for him to go, first class.

Names of the characters in Father of the Bride

Steve Martin as George Banks

Diane Keaton as Nina Banks

Martin Short as Franck Eggelhoffer

Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Annie Banks

Kieran Culkin as Matty Banks

George Newbern as Bryan MacKenzie

BD Wong as Howard Weinstein

Peter Michael Goetz as John MacKenzie

Kate McGregor-Stewart as Joanna MacKenzie

Carmen Hayward as Grace

April Ortiz as Olivia

Mina Vasquez as Marta

Gibby Brand as David

Richard Portnow also played Al – the Tux Salesman

Barbara Perry as Female Factory Worker

Martha Gehman as Andrea – the Florist

Frank Kopyc as Don, the Field Engineer

David Pasquesi as Hanck – the Caterer

The storyline of Father of the Bride

In his latest film, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa tell the story of a mid-life crisis for Ruth (played by Joan Cusack), the wife of George (played by Billy Crystal).

When she falls in love with Barton (played by Steve Martin), who George has known since they were grade schoolers, disaster ensues. “Father of the Bride” also co-stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Aisha Tyler, and Martin Short.

Ficarra said in an interview that the premise of the movie is a “classic setup,” in which you have your characters who are “playing against type in a very fundamental way.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s where I come from as an actor, and John comes from as a writer. We are very interested in that… It’s like watching someone falling down the steps.

Andy Garcia on the Differences and Similarities Between the New Latino Father of the Bride and Previous Films

As happened with other emotionally-charged films, the new version of The Bride of the Bride was a hit. However, it also received criticism from a few corners for having many changes in character and storyline.

Andy Garcia on how the new Latino father of the bride is different from earlier movies and how he sees connections between them.

The original story follows a young Mexican-American woman who is engaged to get married, but she falls in love with another man.

The father is not in favor of the new relationship and one day decides to break the news to his daughter. Although he has never shown any physical violence, the girl is struck by a change in her father.

As a result, she flees into a temple with her boyfriend so that he can commit suicide with her and they can die together.

So, what do you think about Father of the Bride?