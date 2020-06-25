King Leopold II of Belgium has an enemy of the 21st century. He is 14 years old

"I feel despised, because it is the people of my origin and community who were killed," explained Noah, the statue of Leopold II that rises above him. "For me, when you put a statue of Hitler in Berlin, for me, that's like putting a statue of Leopold in Brussels."

As statues related to slavery and racism began to fall in the United States and Europe, Noah established an online petition for the Brussels memorials to Leopold to be torn down. He called it "Reparons l & # 39; histoire" (Let's repair the story); It has 80,000 signatures and counting.

CNN accepted Noah's request not to use his last name due to the current tense political climate.

Noah says there are not enough Belgians to understand the story of what was ironically called the Congo Free State.

"I hope that young people my age and younger will begin to take responsibility and speak up and make their voices heard," he says confidently.

Those in authority may now be listening. Last week, Belgium's parliament approved a national inquiry into Belgian colonialism.

Els Van Hoof, a Belgian deputy who heads the foreign affairs committee of the house of representatives, says the investigation may address the question of what to do with the statues of Leopold II, although the exact scope of the work has not yet been determined.

It will be the first time that Belgium has embarked on such a broad effort to confront its colonial sins.

When Leopold took the throne, he was desperate for Belgium to become a colonial power. The Belgian parliament, however, did not share the same goal. So instead Leopold convinced the European powers and the United States to recognize a massive swath of Africa as their own private colony. It only became a Belgian colony after it was forced to relinquish control.

Leopold sent a private army to force the local population to collect ivory and rubber. Those who resisted or were unable to meet the impossible work quotas imposed on them faced mutilation, amputation, or execution.

Historians estimate that at least half a million people died under Leopold's misrule, but its horrors have received little attention in modern Belgium.

The & # 39; human zoo & # 39; from Belgium

Just outside Brussels, in the prosperous little suburb of Tervuren, there is a burial place hidden within the courtyard of the Church of St. John the Evangelist, just a few steps from a square lined with picturesque cafes and outdoor courtyards. the shadow.

People pass quickly, seldom stopping to visit, unaware of the history under their feet.

The seven tombs, located under an arched stained glass window, are inscribed with first names only: Kitoukwa, Sambo and M & # 39; Peia, among others. The people buried here were brought to Belgium in the closing years of the 19th century, to be displayed, only to succumb to pneumonia when the weather turned cold.

"It was basically like a human zoo," said Guido Gryseels, director of the Royal Museum for Central Africa: an ornate, palatial building set in a large, well-kept garden.

The "zoo" had more than 250 Congolese, who were kept in four "authentic" African villages.

"They had to do rowing races on the lake and the women had to cook and do all kinds of things like African objects. And basically, the Belgians came and looked. It was pure racism," said Gryseels.

Over the course of a decade, some 60 Congolese children were also brought to Belgium without their parents, to attend school and be exhibited to the public, according to a historical marker in the park near the museum. Twelve of those children died.

Leopold's profits from the backs of slavery in the Congo financed a series of great monuments to cement his legacy, from the imposing Arch of the 50th Anniversary of Brussels, to boulevards such as the one linking the capital with Tervuren, to the countless statues erected. in his honor, both during his 44-year reign and after his death in 1909.

Booty of colonialism

Now, those visual markers are front and center in a national debate on Leopold's legacy, echoing a similar self-examination in Britain and the United States about statues commemorating men involved in the slave trade.

Protesters have already set fire to a statue of Leopold II in Antwerp. Others, in Ghent and Ostend, have been damaged or defaced.

In the Auderghem suburb of Brussels, protesters brought a gavel to a bust of Leopold II, leaving him face down on the ground and covered in red paint.

Auderghem Mayor Didier Gosuin, a former history teacher, told CNN that he is committed to returning the statue to its empty pedestal, with the addition of a plaque detailing the positive and negative impacts of the Leopold II government. He worries that smashing statues will only fuel polarization.

"Now two clans are forming: those who want to eliminate the colonial past and another who is attached to their history or who remain convinced that Belgian colonialism was positive," said Gosuin, adding: "We should take advantage of this moment to give another vision of history. "

A competing petition created in response to Noah's calls for Brussels to keep their statues before Leopold II in place arguing: "He is not a slave king, he only delegated powers to certain people to administer the colony."

Prince Laurent of Belgium made similar comments in a recent interview. More than 20,000 people have signed the petition.

The controversial Royal Central African Museum in Tervuren is trying to resolve those competing interpretations of history by presenting the unadorned truth, according to its director, Gryseels.

The museum was originally built under Leopold's direction to glorify Belgium's role in Africa; he proudly displayed the spoils of colonialism and presented whites in a superior light to Africans. A Leopold bust, carved from ivory, is still among his exhibits.

After a five-year facelift, the museum reopened 18 months ago, amid controversy. His exhibits have been redesigned to better reflect Belgium's troubled past in Africa, in the Congo, Rwanda and Burundi, and now includes contemporary works by African artists, in response to their colonial collection.

You may need to modify your displays again to reflect the current debate: Gryseels told CNN that he has received calls from various Belgian cities seeking to donate statues of Leopold and other colonial figures that they no longer wish to display.

"We really haven't decided yet if we want to become a monument or sanctuary of Leopold II or if we can turn (the statues) into some kind of contemporary work of art," he said.

"We are thinking of making a special showcase with the busts of King Leopold II and then giving a contrasting message at the same time."

Even that can be a risky endeavor.

Statue painted with paint

A prominent outdoor statue on the museum grounds perfectly reflects Belgium and the museum's uncertain feelings towards Leopold II and his colonial past. The sculpture, unveiled in 1997, includes African figures with missing feet.

Its creator, Tom Frantzen, has said that it was never intended to be a tribute to the king, but that he had to be subtle in his criticism of Leopold, because he had been commissioned to pay tribute to him. Frantzen's partner, Martine Bode, told CNN in an email that "I had to move heaven and earth to get permission to represent black warriors with their feet cut off."

But Gryseels doesn't buy that. The Museum's website said it was "clear" that the statue was placed to honor Leopold II and that at the time of its creation, Frantzen "hardly" mentioned the atrocities committed in the Congo.

Frantzen has proposed changes to make the meaning of the artwork clearer. Meanwhile, the sculpture has been sprayed with red paint and has been given a donkey cap just in case.

Gryseels regrets what he says is a historical deficit in Belgium: There is no national requirement for Belgian students to learn about colonial history at school.

"The most important thing for me is that Belgium reintroduces this colonial history into the school curriculum," he said. "Until children are taught about colonialism, they won't know."

Belgium's first black mayor, Pierre Kompany, also believes that a better understanding of history will change people's minds. Kompany, who was born in the Belgian Congo, came to Belgium as a refugee in the 1970s.

Sitting in a café in Ganshoren, the Brussels suburb where he has served as mayor for the past two years, Kompany, 72, speaks with the intensity of someone who has spent a lifetime in politics: the conversation was interrupted only by your instinctive need to greet, or greet, almost every passing constituent.

"If your grandfather was present in places where his hands were cut off, he will not start screaming 'My grandfather did that'. You are not going to scream that, you will remain silent," he said.

Noah wishes to emphasize that the history of Belgium's "human zoo" is anything but ancient history, noting that the simulated African people were revived for the World Expo in Brussels in 1958.

"That was not a long time ago," he said. "There were people who were born then and who are alive now. It was inhumane."

"It was so brutally racist that people threw bananas, threw food at them," Gryseels explained. "Some of them quit and refused to work there and returned to the Congo."

The exhibition closed after that.

Far from ancient history

Last year, a group of UN human rights experts visited several cities in Belgium and found "clear evidence that racial discrimination is endemic in Belgian institutions."

Noah says he, too, has faced racist ridicule and abuse.

"People said to me, 'Go home, it's not your country, you're black, you're not like us'. I'm Belgian. I was born here," he said. "They want to make me feel that it is not my country and that it is not my place here."

In response to Noah's request, a spokesman for Brussels Mayor Philippe Close told CNN that he does not have the authority to remove the statues of Leopold II, which are national monuments.

However, he supports a national conversation about his fate.

The next "truth and reconciliation" commission is a historical calculation that Belgium has postponed for generations. Perhaps because many Belgians have done humanitarian work in the Congo, and African migration to Belgium has only come in the past few decades, says Van Hoof, the Belgian MP.

"It is not just a story, there are some nuances," he said. "We don't have to cover up the bad or the good, and I think that's what has happened."

Noah, whose petition calls for the statues to be removed by June 30, the 60th anniversary of Congo's independence, says his protest will continue well beyond that date.

"If we remove statues, we are not removing history," he said. "Normally we get history from school, books and family. It is not the statutes that should educate."

The statue of Leopold II in front of the Royal Palace was covered in anti-racist graffiti earlier this month. Local authorities cleaned it up, only to have another catchphrase appear soon after: "Stop the cleanup, start reflecting."