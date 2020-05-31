KINGDOM HEARTS animated series could be in the works for Disney + – Newsdio

Here is some exciting news. The popular video game franchise kingdom hearts You may be receiving a television series. According to some industry journalists, including Emre Kaya and Skyler ShulerSquare Enix is ​​doing an animated series (read CG) at Disney + Jobs with Disney voice actors expected to reprise their roles.

Now, there is not much information on what the series would be about, if it is a new story with new characters; digging deeper into existing characters; a count of the games; etc., but I think this has a lot of potential to be fun. I love games and the characters are fantastic.

Maybe becoming a series can help fans understand the complicated story?