Kingdom Hearts TV Show Now Reportedly In Active Development

According to Grace Randolph, kingdom hearts It can be adapted into a television series. In a recent Tweet, veteran and popular YouTuber claims to have heard from sources close to Disney that the entertainment powerhouse plans to turn its beloved video game franchise into a television show (which We Got This Covered first told you weeks ago), one they plan to debut on Disney + as soon as it's ready.

For you non-players, kingdom hearts is a hack-and-slash, beat-em-up game that sees Disney's most famous pets come face to face with characters from a popular Japanese video game series called Final Fantasy . Sounds strange You are not alone, and yet there is good justification for how this strangely successful combination came about.

Talk to a source about the projects. #Disney it is developing #Atlantis Movie#Hearts of the kingdom for #DisneyPlus And they pointed out that there are so many for the pandemic! Screenwriters can still work at home + want to announce big projects to help the image of the stock market! pic.twitter.com/P2wXHqWLLR – Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 23, 2020

See, in the early 2000s, Square Enix, the developers of Final Fantasy – They wanted to enter the western market, but to do so they needed intellectual properties with which American and European players were familiar. To their surprise, Disney, a company that, while incredibly popular with SQ's target audience, generally maintains a very rigid brand identity, agreed to provide these properties, but only on the condition that its characters not participate in fight scenes.

So it was. During the night, Mickey Mouse became an interdimensional magic lord, and Donald and Goofy (passive) compete with a young man in charge of defeating the forces of evil that escaped from the Final Fantasy world and in the magic kingdom. Perhaps due to the absurdity of watching cartoon characters take on the bad guys in anime, the game, along with its many sequels, sold like hot cakes.

While seeing how this unorthodox formula makes its debut on the big screen is sure to excite viewers around the world, it's not the only surprise Disney has in store. In the same Tweet, Randolph announced that, apart from kingdom hearts, a reboot of the 2001 animated film Atlantis: the lost empire It is also in the works. Although it was a box office flop that largely divided critics at the time, the film, which is much more edgy than usual Disney stuff, has gained considerable cult following, one that certainly can't wait to return. to visit the sunken city.