Kings Jabari Parker, Buddy Hield and Alex Len have coronaviruses

The coronavirus has hit the Sacramento Kings.

Three Kings players Jabari Parker, Alex Len and Buddy Hield have tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

"Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately isolated myself in Chicago, which is where I stay," the 25-year-old forward Parker said in a statement. statement issued by the team. “I am progressing in my recovery and feeling good. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando when we return to the court to resume the NBA season. ”

Len, a 27-year-old forward, said in an Instagram post that he was examined Tuesday in Sacramento, California.

"I want to thank the Sacramento Kings for their great care and the NBA for putting into practice the protocols that allow me to catch this so early," the Len statement said. "Immediately I have gone into isolation and I look forward to being cleared and reunited with my teammates for our playoff push."

Hield tested positive, according to AthleticBut the Kings and Hield did not confirm that report. The 27-year-old shooting guard recently played in a men's league in Oklahoma.

The Kings, who are 28-36, are one of 22 NBA teams slated to resume games on July 30 in Orlando, Florida.

These cases came after Marcus Brogdon of the Pacers announced Tuesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.