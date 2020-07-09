Kirstie Alley sees "rather sad" irony regarding Trump-Biden debates

Joe Biden's campaign managers don't make much sense to former "Cheers" star Kirstie Alley.

"It's pretty sad that Democrats don't want Biden to debate Trump," Alley wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"It's like saying 'we know you can't defend yourself in a debate with Trump, but you could defend yourself with world leaders and make monumental decisions for this country.'"

Trump's team has criticized the Biden camp for making its candidate make minimal appearances in the campaign, allegedly in hopes of protecting Biden, prone to failure.

In June, Trump's team pointed to a video showing former Democratic National Committee chair Terry McAuliffe saying Biden was "fine in the basement."

"Two people see him daily, his two bodies. That's it, ”said McAuliffe of Biden. "Let Trump continue to do what Trump is doing."

Meanwhile, Alley also responded to Twitter commenters who reacted to his pro-Trump posts.

"What are you smoking?" a Biden fan wrote to Alley. "Biden can run circles around DJT. Delirious.

"Let's go see it," Alley replied. "I like a good spar."

"World leaders don't laugh / despise [sic] Biden," wrote someone else, "but they do at Trump."

"We'll see about that," Alley replied.

Fox News & # 39; Gregg Re contributed to this story.