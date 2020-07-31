KJ Smith from the conversations of & # 39; Sistas & # 39; return to set during pandemic





That's because the actress is one of the stars of Tyler Perry's BET series "Sistas" and is back at work in Atlanta. Perry has been at the forefront when Hollywood returns to tiptoe production during the current coronavirus pandemic.

"It feels like an incredible blessing that I work for someone who made provisions and made sure we were safe," said Smith. "I am proud to be a part of the story the second time, because the first time was when the studio opened."

Perry told Variety that he was especially careful with the cast and crew of "Sistas" as they filmed all 22 episodes of the new season in two weeks. No cases of Covid-19 were reported during filming, he said.