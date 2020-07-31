KJ Smith from the conversations of & # 39; Sistas & # 39; return to set during pandemic

That's because the actress is one of the stars of Tyler Perry's BET series "Sistas" and is back at work in Atlanta. Perry has been at the forefront when Hollywood returns to tiptoe production during the current coronavirus pandemic.
"It feels like an incredible blessing that I work for someone who made provisions and made sure we were safe," said Smith. "I am proud to be a part of the story the second time, because the first time was when the studio opened."
"I made sure that the cast and crew and everyone wore their masks when they were not on set because I know for sure that the masks help stop the spread; scientifically, I know," he said. "And they all stuck to that, even though we were all giving negative results. I just didn't want someone to be incubating with (Covid-19) for three to 12 days, and we don't know."
Smith plays Andrea "Andi" Barnes on the show and told CNN that life was good on the set called "Camp Quarantine."
Those involved in production were initially quarantined and tested. Perry housed and fed everyone, with frequent testing and adherence to CDC guidelines regarding sanitation and social distancing.
Smith told CNN that regular testing helped ease some of his anxiety about working during the pandemic.
An advocate for black mental health, she said she has been doing FaceTiming with her therapist, journaling, and practicing yoga and mindfulness training to relax.
"There is additional pressure for (the cast and crew) to take care of each other," he said. "Additional pressure for us to hold each other accountable because we are all in this together."
Smith, who is the lead actress and producer on the upcoming movie, "The Available Wife," said she feels an obligation beyond the job she loves as an actress.
"I hate what is going on," he said. "I hate the reality that people die, but the people who remain have an obligation to heal this world. And that means we have to spread love."