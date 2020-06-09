KKK leader may face hate crime charges for allegedly driving through Virginia crowd, prosecutor says

A Virginia prosecutor said Monday that he is investigating whether hate crime charges are appropriate against an "admitted" Ku Klux Klan leader who authorities say revved up his vehicle's engine and drove through peaceful protesters occupying a highway in the Richmond area.

There were no reports of serious injuries from the incident on Sunday afternoon. Harry H. Rogers was arrested and charged with assault and battery, attempted malicious injury and a vandalism felony, Henrico County Commonwealth attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement.

"The defendant, by his own admission and by a cursory glance on social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology. We are investigating whether hate crime charges are appropriate," Taylor said in the notice.

Rogers, 36, of Hanover County, made an initial appearance in court Monday morning, where she agreed to accept a court-appointed attorney and was denied bond, Richmond television station WTVR reported.

The attorney listed in court records, George Townsend, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Rogers told the judge that he is a freelance landscaper.

Police said in a press release that an adult victim reported the incident, which occurred amid days of protests in the Richmond area and across the country over the death of George Floyd.

The victim was reviewed by a rescue team and refused any further treatment, according to the press release.

Taylor's statement said Rogers recklessly drove in the vicinity of the protest, drove up to protesters, revved the engine and entered the group.

"The allegations are incredibly serious … particularly during this time when we have real conversations about racism, real conversations about social inequalities and the idea of ​​the injustices that are taking place," Taylor said in a telephone interview.

In his statement, Taylor noted a similar attack that took place on the day of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. An avowed white supremacist drove his car against a crowd of peaceful anti-racism protesters, killing one woman and injuring dozens. plus.

The attacker, James A. Fields, is serving multiple life terms.