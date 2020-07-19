Knick Lance Thomas has long awaited the opportunity with Nets

Back home are Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince and Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Wilson Chandler and DeAndre Jordan. That's a great valuable experience the Nets won't have once the NBA restart begins in Orlando, Florida, after a shutdown due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Which is where Lance Thomas comes in.

The former Knick has been in the league for almost a decade, and like fellow newcomer and gray-bearded Jamal Crawford, he can provide wisdom to his younger teammates.

"Great presence of veterans," Jarrett Allen said of Thomas after Saturday's practice, via Zoom. "As all of our older boys come in, I hope they get better, they all contracted coronaviruses and we are stuck with a younger team." But now that we have these older guys here who can guide us and show us the ropes, I think that helps us tremendously. ”

Thomas, 32, is delighted to have the opportunity. The defensively-minded striker spent training camp with the Nets, but was fired on October 18. No one picked him up after four seasons with the Knicks. He mostly stayed at home in his New York City apartment due to the virus until June, but he kept fit and had recently been exercising in the NBAPA gym.

Once the Nets players started to opt out, a need arose. He was signed on Tuesday as a substitute player for Michael Beasley and practiced for the first time on Saturday.

"It was great to get out of quarantine," he said. “Sitting in the living room for about six to seven days, I wanted to get back on the court. I re-acclimated with the boys and was excited for the opportunity. "

Although Thomas hasn't played in a while, he does have the advantage of having passed training camp with the Nets. Still, adjustments have to be made, and he has to play basketball again. Still, he doesn't think it will take too long, considering basketball is his life, saying there is a lot of muscle memory.

I'm personally going to be tenacious, "said Thomas." Doing open shots, doing what the team needs me to do, probably protecting the best player on the other team, doing things that got me into the league, things I enjoy doing. " … I play the hand that is dealt to me. I think that as a player who has been in the league, you learn to adapt quickly to any situation.

Interim coach Jacque Vaughn said that on his first day, Thomas primarily did individual work. But she hopes he will be an important part of the team.

"He will fit into the group, he will be able to play in multiple positions, what we need," Vaughn said.

During practice, Vaughn showed his players a video commemorating the life of Congressman and civil rights movement icon John Lewis, who died Friday at the age of 80 of pancreatic cancer. Vaughn told them he was one of five people on their wish list for dinner.

"Speaking for the organization, extremely pleased that we can enlighten and educate our boys about a human being who dedicated an important part of his life to others and to the social well-being of all humans," he said. "An ideal time for us to lean on gratitude and joy in our lives and to commemorate a man who defended many human beings."

The Nets signed guard / forward Justin Anderson on Saturday as a substitute player for the remainder of the season, filling his last available spot on the list.