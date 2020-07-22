Knicks & # 39; Frank Ntilikina playing in the French summer tournament

Knicks point guard Frank Ntilikina left the United States to go to his native France in late June and is making the most of it.

With the French League and another summer tournament called Quai54 canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new event called Amiral has been organized by professional players in Paris.

Ntilikina and two other French-born NBA players are slated to participate later this week. The 6-foot-5-foot point guard for the Strasbourg Knicks will join the Pistons lottery team Sekou Doumbouya, a close friend of Ntilikina, and Adam Mokoka of the Bulls. French national team players Andrew Albicy and Edwin Jackson, among the French league players, will also compete.

Ntilikina was photographed on promotional posters for the summer league event and sources confirmed that she plans to play.

Earlier this week, Ntilikina's Instagram stated that she had registered with French publisher "Michel Lafon Publishing" to print her autobiography, according to the French Knicks Pod.

From March to June, Ntilikina spent most of her time in Miami or New York.

With Ntilikina running in this French summer league, he questions whether he will fly back to the United States if the NBA has a mini bubble camp in Chicago for the eight teams excluded from the Orlando restart.

The Chicago bubble would be voluntary for all players, The Post reported.

Knicks president Leon Rose is the former Ntilikina agent and his career seems to have a new life. During her one interview, Rose said that the 2017 lottery selection "given the right circumstances, I think it can really prosper." It appears to have been an opportunity because of the Knicks' poor player development history.